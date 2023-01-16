Twice in one week?! Just days after the 2023 Golden Globes, Hollywood’s biggest stars brought out their best looks for the 2023 Critics Choice Awards, which took place on Sunday, January 15. Held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, the show was full of famous faces and some well-deserved award winners. Not to mention, the fashion was to die for!

While some stars slayed their red carpet looks, others missed the mark. Amanda Seyfried, for one, stunned in a gold Dior gown. However, she dealt with a major wardrobe malfunction all night. During an interview with Access Hollywood on the red carpet, The Dropout star, 37, confessed that her gown had been “ripping and actually breaking” since she arrived to the event.

“I’m just going to take off my dress,” she joked during the same interview. “Honestly it’s old, it’s beautiful!”

Later on in the night, it appeared that the dress had continued to rip. When the Mean Girls alum accepted her award for Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television after portraying Elizabeth Holmes in The Dropout, she was holding on to the back of her dress while walking to the stage.

“I’m overwhelmed being able to celebrate this show like this and I’m really proud of it,” she said while accepting the award.

Later on in the evening, it was apparent that Amanda had enough of her outfit’s antics as she had switched into a black jacket and had taken her hair down. The actress looked way more comfortable in her new look while standing on stage to accept the award for Best Limited Series.

While Amanda was the only star that appeared to have a major wardrobe malfunction, other celebs definitely turned heads on the red carpet with their epic looks. Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline channeled Old Hollywood glamour with her black Givenchy feathered gown and classic makeup look, which her glam team brought to life perfectly.

“As soon as we saw the feathered Givenchy gown, we knew we wanted to play into old Hollywood glamour,” the Netflix star’s makeup artist, Jen Tioseco, told Us Weekly. “We didn’t want to overpower the gown with overly bold glam, so we focused on bronzed, glowy skin with her signature liner and pouty lips.”

Scroll through the gallery to see the best and worst dressed stars from the 2023 Critics Choice Awards.