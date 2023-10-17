The following is supplied content. Life & Style is not endorsing the services featured below.

Have you been considering a cosmetic surgery procedure like breast augmentation, hair transplant, or a facelift? Many people choose to have procedures done in winter for a variety of reasons. Heavier clothes make it easier to hide post-surgical swelling and bruising, winter vacations offer time to heal, and events with family and friends can inspire a new look. Shorter days also offer better healing to areas that can be especially sun sensitive after surgery.

With “plastic surgery season” right around the corner, we’ve asked three of the nation’s top surgeons about the newest cosmetic surgery innovations people should know about when planning their surgical makeover.

Breast Enhancement with Durasorb Mesh or ThermiBreast

Winter is ideal for breast augmentation. Cooler temperatures and minimal sun make recovery easier and more comfortable, and jackets and scarves can help minimize the appearance of swelling while also providing support during early recovery.

Board-certified plastic surgeon at SSK Plastic Surgery in Newport, CA, Dr. Sean Kelishadi, suggests that anyone considering breast augmentation this winter should also discuss Durasorb Mesh with their surgeon. This new innovation offers a number of benefits for better healing, fewer complications, and a more aesthetic contour. “Durasorb mesh provides additional support to the implant,” says Dr. Kelishadi, “which helps prevent complications like ‘bottoming out,’ which is when the implant displaces downward, or the ‘double bubble deformity,’ which causes a visible crease or fold in the breast.”

Durasorb Mesh also helps reduce the risk of capsular contracture, which occurs when scar tissue forms around the implant, and enhances tissue integration. “This means that the surrounding tissues can grow into and around the mesh, providing long-term stability and support for the implant and helping to reduce the likelihood of revision surgeries to correct complications,” explains Dr. Kelishadi.

To address mild sagging or drooping, Dr. Kelishadi suggests looking into ThermiBreast, a minimally invasive nonsurgical procedure that tightens and lifts the skin using controlled radiofrequency energy. ThermiBreast offers a short recovery time, with most patients resuming normal activities after only a day or so, making it a great choice for anyone looking to enhance their appearance before an upcoming holiday event.

Winter Protection for Hair Transplants:

Winter is the ideal time for a hair transplant procedure. Following a hair transplant, patients should avoid direct sunlight for two weeks, and winter’s shorter days and increased cloud cover make it easier to follow these recommendations. Virginia-based double-board certified cosmetic plastic surgeon Dr. Fadi Nukta notes, “To protect the newly implanted grafts, we recommend avoiding strenuous exercise, direct water pressure from the shower, or any contact to the grafts for the first two weeks. After this time, patients are typically well healed and can shower as normal and resume normal activities.”

While hats are also a no-go following a hair transplant, the need to keep the head free from any pressure — including the shower — makes a winter vacation the right time for a hair transplant. It’s also easy to imagine the effect of showing up to any winter event with a new head of hair!

Tighter, Firmer Skin with a Winter Surgical (or Nonsurgical!) Facelift

Facelifts are another popular procedure in which patients benefit from minimal sun exposure and a couple of weeks of downtime. Hats and scarves can also help disguise the swelling and bruising that are common with this procedure, making winter the ideal time for a facelift.

Harvard-trained facial plastic surgeon Dr. Babak Azizzadeh of CENTER for Advanced Facial Plastic Surgery offers insights into the latest advances in facelifts: “The most state-of-the-art approach is a deep plane facelift, which offers a structural and aesthetic way of repositioning the tissues.” While no nonsurgical method can truly replicate the results of a surgical facelift, he notes that radiofrequency (such as that used in the ThermiBreast treatment) and Sylfirm X microneedling offer firming and tightness while helping build up collagen, making these excellent procedures for anyone looking for a touch-up prior to a holiday event. In addition to these innovations, Dr. Azizzadeh says, “People who aren’t looking for a surgical procedure should think about laser resurfacing and Botox for wrinkles around the eyes and neck area as well as fillers for volume restoration.”

As the field of plastic surgery continues to evolve, we can expect even more exciting innovations in the coming years with an increasing array of options to address concerns safely and effectively. Consulting with a board-certified surgeon will help anyone considering surgery to determine which solutions best suit their needs and goals to enhance their confidence and well-being, especially during these col