Conrad was leading the life of a typical busy and hardworking father. He was aware that he had begun gaining weight in his mid-30s, but it wasn’t until he saw photos of himself that he fully grasped the extent of the excess weight he was carrying.

He was genuinely shocked by the images and dissatisfied with the reflection he saw in the mirror. At that point, he decided to step onto the scale.

At his heaviest, Conrad’s weight reached a staggering 460 pounds. Doctors would classify him as obese, and Conrad often felt fatigued, aware that his eating habits were far from ideal. It was a turning point for him.

Conrad Made the Decision to Lose Weight for His Sons

“I decided I wanted to do something for myself… and for my boys. I knew I needed to set a good example for them,” says Conrad.

Conrad embarked on a strict diet regimen. He began well, shedding over 20 pounds in just two months.

However, he soon hit a plateau and struggled to maintain the diet, leading to a rapid regain of the pounds he had lost. Frustration set in, but Conrad was determined to find a solution that would work for him.

That’s when he came across V Shred on Facebook. An advertisement explained how men in their 30s and 40s could get into shape without having to spend hours at the gym or give up all their favorite foods.

Despite having encountered various fitness programs in the past, Conrad decided to give V Shred a chance. He had seen some V Shred reviews online and a lot of guys his age were showing off how the program had worked for them.

“Since elementary school, it’s been a challenging roller coaster of trying to find something for myself that’s sustainable,” Conrad stated.

However, when he learned about V Shred, everything fell into place.

“I saw it, and it was a light bulb moment that said, this is it. This was going to be a lifestyle change. [They] give you the tools that I needed to succeed, and I was fully on board.”

Conrad joined the V Shred program, and what followed was beyond belief.

Conrad Started Dropping Pant Sizes with V Shred’s Weight Loss Program

Conrad followed the V Shred Fat Loss Extreme workout program, designed to help men shed fat and build muscle. He diligently followed the workout routines and meal guides to improve his health. Everything was available to him via the V Shred app, which can be downloaded in the Apple Store and on Google Play.

The pounds began melting away, initially at a slow pace, but as months passed, Conrad was dropping pant sizes at an accelerated rate.

When he found out that V Shred could provide a personal trainer, Conrad realized that with this additional support, he could achieve even faster results and take better care of his health. Plus, he knew he had a lot more weight to lose and could use expert guidance.

“I wanted to make sure I was doing the exercises right,” he explains.

Conrad followed his Coach’s recommendations He remained committed to his workouts and faithfully followed the meal plan. The result? His weight dropped even faster, and his self-confidence soared. Friends and family couldn’t help but notice the incredible transformation taking place before their eyes. Conrad re-entered the dating scene and even found love.

Month by month, Conrad continued to shed inches, got stronger, and just felt better overall.

Conrad Doubled Down on the V Shred Program to Lose Almost 200 Pounds

Losing nearly 200 pounds was no overnight feat. Conrad faced challenging days, and there were times when the scale showed no movement at all. Yet, he persisted and relied on his Coach, Adam, for support.

It took Conrad approximately two years to lose 186 pounds, and even he couldn’t believe the person he saw in the mirror.

To celebrate his extraordinary achievement, V Shred invited Conrad to their gym, where he had the opportunity to meet Coach Adam in person. Additionally, he had the privilege of working out with one of V Shred’s co-founders, Vince Sant, in Las Vegas.

“When you’re overweight, you already feel that everyone’s looking at you. But the program gave me the tools I needed to do my workouts in the comfort of my own home, without the added feelings of being in public.” ~ Conrad

