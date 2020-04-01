Rob Latour/Shutterstock

A doctor from Mariah Carey’s hometown, Huntington, Long Island, is petitioning for the singer to dedicate a performance of her song “Hero” to healthcare workers from the area fighting COVID-19.

Dr. David Buchin, Director of Bariatric Surgery at Northwell Health-Huntington Hospital, believes that acknowledgment from the Grammy Award winner will boost morale and awareness for the cause. As it stands, Huntington is amongst the hardest hit New York City suburbs amid the global pandemic. Mariah is a 1987 graduate of Harborfields High School, just minutes away from the hospital.

In 2001, “Hero” became a recognized anthem for the police, firefighters and emergency personnel who helped America recover from 9/11. Now, Dr. Buchin is hoping the powerful ballad will do the same during these trying times.

You can sign a petition for Mariah Carey to perform and dedicate “Hero” to healthcare workers, here.

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Life & Style wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.