Brick Wall

On his lower stomach, MGK has a red brick wall tattoo, as well as the phrase, “Locals Only.” He also has an anarchism symbol in black, plus a Banksy tattoo in the form of a man with a sign reading, “Keep your coins I want change.”

The Dirt star once shared that his team wasn’t happy about the anarchy tattoo. “It was the only one that was a debate,” he told TheDrop.fm in 2013. “Everyone was like, ‘No man! No f–king way, man. You’re already kind of black-balled in the industry, and you’re gonna put that on your body. Now no corporate sponsors are going to f–k with you.”

He continued, “I just got anarchy because it’s a very strong statement about social reform. There is no f–king rules. There is no code. You can’t tell me how to live my life. This is my own individuality, and I wear it proudly.”