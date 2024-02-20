Machine Gun Kelly just covered up years of tattoo artwork in one fell swoop, getting nearly his entire upper body and arms covered in black ink.

The “Emo Girl” artist – real name Colson Baker – debuted the shocking new look via his Instagram page on Tuesday, February 20. It showed how the black ink went from his neckline down his arms while ending at his mid torso. A crucifix pattern appeared showing the tattoos that were previously underneath in the horizontal pattern while the vertical part of the cross went all the way down to his waistline in black ink.

“For spiritual purposes only,” MGK, 33, wrote in the caption and thanked his tattoo artist, Roxx. On her Instagram page, Roxx shared several photos of the singer’s new ink while writing, “Made some art with @machinegunkelly. Never met a tougher one.”

MGK’s fans were highly divided over his new look, with many quite critical of his decision. “Stupidest f–king thing I’ve ever seen,” one person wrote, while another commented, “When you leave your kid unattended with the black marker…”

Others questioned why Machine Gun Kelly would cover up so many of his noted tattoos, including all of the work done on his colorful arm sleeves, chest and torso.

“MGK is known for his various tattoos and even his Cleveland tattoos. To get that all covered up and go straight black is wild and weird to me,” one fan noted, while another agreed, writing, “Wow. All dat previous work down da drain.” One woman added, “I had an emotional attachment to those tats, not gonna lie.”

The Houston, Texas, native is no stranger to covering previous tattoos with new art. Over the years as he’s decided to get new work done, he’s simply had it inked atop previous tattoos he had grown tired off.

MGK began getting inked at the age of 14 and had amassed more than 90 different tattoos by 2023.

In a 2010 interview with imfromcleveland.com, he told the site,” I believe tattoos are a lifestyle not a fashion trend.”

MGK went on to reveal his most cherished ink at the time. “My favorite tattoo right now is the one on my lower stomach that reads ‘Almost Famous’ because as my career grows, I’m still humbled every morning when I look at that tattoo, and I’ll always remember how much it sucked to ALMOST be famous haha.”

“I just got this quote from the movie The Sandlot on my shoulders which I think is one of the illest one’s I have as well, it says ‘Heroes get remembered, but Legends never die.’ I’m trying to be a legend in my city man!” he continued, as Colson was raised in Cleveland.

“I have symmetric tattoos on my wrist, my left one says, ‘Live Free’ and my right has chain links which pretty much symbolizes that you can either live a life under the limitations of ‘the man’ or you can live for yourself and live for the moment,” he added. Now those are all covered up.