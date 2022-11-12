Megan Fox Has a Huge Tattoo Collection From Her Ankle to Pelvis! See Photos of Her Iconic Ink

Megan Fox is quite the tattoo enthusiast! The Transformers actress has shown off her edgy and unique body art ranging from her collarbone, to her back and even to her pelvis. While she may have changed one or two tattoos over the years, Megan isn’t afraid to add to her collection.

The Tennessee native and her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, flaunted a set of matching designs during an October 2021 interview with GQ, just two months before announcing their engagement. The publication noted that the “twin flames” inked the phrase “the darkest fairytale” on each other, which Megan explained “alludes back to one of the first text messages [they] ever sent each other.”

While the Jennifer’s Body star noted she was “scared that [she] f—ked it up” with MGK’s hip ink, the “My Ex’s Best Friend” artist made sure to gently inscribe the statement on her forearm.

Aside from their painfully romantic moment, Megan previously revealed on MGK’s “Banyan Tree (Interlude)” that she got his nickname tattooed on herself, likely referring to the “El pistero” design on her collarbone. The Spanish phrase roughly translates to English as “the gunman.”

Prior to dating the “My Bloody Valentine” rapper, the brunette beauty received several other designs all across her body. One of the most conspicuous designs is the phrase on her back that reads, “We will laugh at gilded butterflies,” which is a direct quote from William Shakespeare’s King Lear.

However, Megan’s most daring ink choice is the one she has on her pelvis, which is reportedly her ex-husband’s name, Brian Austin Green. The couple were married from 2010 to 2021 and share children Bodhi, Noah and Journey together.

In October 2022, Megan flaunted that NSFW ink alongside MGK during Halloween weekend, as the duo wore multiple costumes. One of their coordinated outfits was a pair of elves, for which Megan donned a maroon bustier top, gold lace-up high heels and a white slit skirt that subtly revealed her bikini line. After she shared pictures of their looks via Instagram the following month, an online troll mistakenly thought her pelvic art was pubic hair and noted she wasn’t on their “list” anymore.

“Are you mistakenly referring to my tattoo?” she quipped before sarcastically adding, “Either way, I’m devastated to be off your list. Was hoping you’d wife me.”

Nevertheless, Megan doesn’t let any negative comments bring down her confident energy.

