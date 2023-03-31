Bluebird Hardwater has disrupted the spirit industry with its premium two-ingredient canned beverages. The only ingredients in their products are premium spirits and pure water; this is quite the departure from other canned beverages, as their ingredient lists are either extensive or difficult to find. In fact, alcohol is the one thing Americans consume that doesn’t always have an ingredient list.

Bluebird Hardwater was developed to give consumers a simpler, premium option that won’t leave them feeling bloated, tired, or hungover the next day. Founder and CEO Will Blum created this product for active, productive people who like to drink socially without the consequence of a hangover. If standard canned drinks have left you feeling less than great, you’ll want to try Bluebird Hardwater — but we’ll let the facts speak for themselves.

Not Your Average Canned Drink

Bluebird Hardwater has developed its premium products as the first hardwater made with only two ingredients: premium spirits and pure water; that’s it. Besides keeping unnecessary preservatives and additives out of their formula, they focused on only using premium ingredients, keeping it carb and sugar-free, and maintaining transparency over what goes into their 12 oz can. A can of Bluebird Hardwater contains zero grams of sugar, zero net carbs, no additives or preservatives, and no carbonation. You know exactly what you’re getting in each sip: their simple blend of alcohol and water.

And while the goal wasn’t to reduce the calorie content of their beverages, their products inherently ended up containing only 78 calories compared to an average canned drink of 100 calories. They’re also naturally gluten-free, which makes them a perfect alternative to standard gluten-free options like hard ciders.

Bluebird Hardwater

If you typically sip on a light beer when reaching for a canned beverage, here’s how the average light beer compares to a can of Bluebird Hardwater. Light beer has around 102 calories and comes standard with additives and preservatives. Your beer may have zero grams of sugar, but you’ll still get around five grams of net carbs per serving. They don’t use premium ingredients and have around five ingredients compared to the two in Bluebird Hardwater. While light beer isn’t as dehydrating as other canned drinks typically are, it’s common to feel bloated and uncomfortable when drinking even the lightest beers.

If you’re more of a seltzer drinker, the standard and malted varieties will contain around 100 calories each and around two to three grams of sugar and net carbs. Most major brands will contain additives and preservatives and have, on average, seven different ingredients. Or, if you like to sip on a pre-made canned cocktail, you’ll consume around 360 calories, 27 grams of sugar, and net carbs, with no idea of how many or what ingredients they contain. With statistics like this, it comes as no surprise that Bluebird Hardwater’s two-ingredient premium beverages are causing a stir in the canned beverage industry.

A Premium Experience

Bluebird has managed to create a premium experience by keeping things simple. Its line includes three variations of the hardwater: vodka, whiskey, and tequila. The brand’s simplicity has allowed them to focus primarily on the quality of each ingredient. Despite their minimalist approach, their products took much longer to develop than one might assume. Bluebird, the only US company to have access to their tequila supplier in Mexico, not only uses uniquely custom spirits, but they also tasted over 500 spirits before finding the perfect ones to use. They also elected to use ultra-purified water with a thickness and mouth feel that you’ll only find in the highest quality waters.

The formulas they decided on helped create their three products. Bluebird Hardwater chose whiskey, tequila, and vodka as the spirits for their beverages as they’re by far the most popular liquors, and consumers understand them best. They account for most beverages in the spirit industry and were chosen to appeal to the largest range of consumers. Still, purified water was chosen over carbonated water to allow the flavors of their premium liquors to shine without having to deal with bloating after enjoying a can.

Leave the Hangovers in the Dust

While newly 21-year-olds may have no issue slamming back high ABV seltzers, most people don’t have the ability or desire to spend an entire day hungover in bed paying for one night of drinking. The concept for Bluebird Hardwater was created around having a hangover-free experience. Founder Will Blum created this product for active people who want to have a couple of drinks without their performance being affected the next day, so he invented a product that you can consume without worrying about feeling bloated, full, slow, or sleepy.

That starts with Bluebird’s ABV percentage, allowing consumers to keep their wits about them. Additionally, dehydration is one of the main causes of hangovers, so choosing a non-carbonated beverage with the right alcohol content is crucial. The lack of additives, preservatives, and added sugar in Bluebird Hardwater also helps to reduce the effects of hangovers like headaches. Not only does the no carbonation help quench your thirst more, but it prevents you from feeling uncomfortable and bloated as you drink. The results are the perfect beverage for productive people.

The Future of Bluebird Hardwater

As Bluebird Hardwater continues to grow, they’re starting to look toward the future. Their plans are to continue focusing on their vodka, tequila, and whiskey beverages while developing and introducing extensions to their cornerstone product. Their main goal for the next year is to expand nationally to bring their premium products to a larger market. Right now, you can find Bluebird Hardwater at select liquor stores in-store and online in 23 states.

Drinking Done Right

Canned drinkers everywhere can rejoice as Bluebird Hardwater starts to hit liquor store shelves nationwide. Gone will be the days of choosing between having a few drinks with friends and being able to wake up refreshed the next morning. Say goodbye to hangovers, bloating, headaches, and nausea, and say hello to a simple, pure, premium beverage that leaves out all the bad stuff while giving you a steady, desirable buzz. Don’t let your nights of fun slow you down — let Bluebird Hardwater help support your goals and lifestyle.