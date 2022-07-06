Written in partnership with Ascend Agency

The physical body and facial features of a person are the primary keys to self-confidence. A person who is unhappy looking at the mirror will never face the world chin-up. This is the reason the beauty industry has been growing in leaps and bounds during the last decade. With some of their innovative products, these brands are helping people regain confidence and self-esteem. Kendra’s Boutique is one such brand that is widely known across the U.S for supplying real human hair products. Prioritizing quality and customer satisfaction has led the company to massive growth in just 10 years.

Kendra’s Boutique was founded in 2012 by Kendra Cooksey. For as long as she can remember, Kendra has been passionate about hair and knew she wanted to pursue a career in the beauty industry. Kendra ventured into business when she was only 20. Driven by sheer passion and a vision to help men and women feel confident, Kendra moved on, taking little but planned steps to scale up the company.

In 2013, Kendra’s Boutique started escalating to new heights after working with celebrities. Kendra Cooksey worked with Black Chyna, who was the first celebrity she worked with, and soon noticed her Instagram page flooded with followers. Since then, there has been no looking back for Kendra Cooksey. In 2019, the official Instagram account of Kendra’s Boutique hit 1 million followers, achieving a milestone that most brands only dream of.

Kendra’s Boutique has been featured numerous times in globally renowned publications like Bravo TV, Hello Beautiful, Essence, Yahoo, Pop Sugar, Hype Hair, US Magazine, and Black Washed. Many A-listed influencers and prominent artists have tagged the brand in social media posts that feature its products. Recently, customized products from Kendra’s Boutique were used in Latto and 21 Savage’s new video “Wheelie,” which earned over 1 million views on YouTube.

Kendra Cooksey has been working tirelessly for the last ten years to scale up the brand to where it is today. Quality has always topped her list of priorities for her business. She ensures that her clients receive 100% genuine Brazilian human hair in a variety of textures that complement them naturally. The hair it provides is always black, but the brand also offers custom dyeing services on special orders. The range of products includes full-lace wigs, frontals, closures, and bundles. Kendra’s Boutique offers exclusive deals on three bundles at an affordable price point every month.

Customer service and prompt delivery are two other factors that have helped Kendra’s Boutique become one of the top hair companies in the U.S. Initially, Kendra Cooksey was handling the warehouse alone, but as demands started going up, she had to hire a team to meet the expectations of the clients. Today, Kendra’s Boutique has 25 employees working at the warehouse, processing orders as per the client’s requirements. These products are then shipped from a distribution warehouse center.

Kendra’s Boutique delivers across all 50 states in the U.S. and the service is quite fast. Products of this brand have also reached 193 countries, and the list is growing every year. Kendra’s Boutique has been a completely online company for years and will remain so in the coming years also. The goal of Kendra’s Boutique is to reach more and more people struggling with hair conditions. The brand designs products that look natural and feel like one’s own, which makes anyone confident.