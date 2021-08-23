This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

1984 wasn’t as “doom-and-gloom” as Orwell imagined. In fact, it was during this glorious year that General Mills put out one of their most iconic cereals: Cinnamon Toast Crunch! Decades later, this delicious brand remains one of the most beloved guilty pleasures in the supermarket cereal aisle. But who says you have to reserve this cereal solely for breakfast?

Thanks to the many infused spirits on store shelves, it’s ridiculously easy to recreate Cinnamon Toast Crunch in a cocktail format. Add a pinch of Tribe CBD oil to this cinnamony concoction and you’re bound to feel relaxed.

CBD Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cocktail Recipe

Nobody’s ever going to argue that Cinnamon Toast Crunch is a superfood. However, it may be “less bad” than most of the other sugary cereals on store shelves.

Indeed, according to a recent report, classic Cinnamon Toast Crunch has 0.29 grams of sugar per dry ounce. Surprisingly, that’s not too far off of the “healthy” cut-off limit of 0.21 grams.

Even more surprising, Capt’n Crunch was the worst-performing cereal on this survey. Although that crazy Quaker Oats cereal may not seem as sweet as Cinnamon Toast Crunch, it has 0.45 g of sugar per dry ounce!

So, Cinnamon Toast Crunch may be the healthiest non-healthy cereal…but it’s still best to enjoy this treat in moderation. If you’re really concerned about your health, then switch your Cinnamon Toast Crunch for plain old oats with a sprinkle of ground cinnamon!

Related: How legit is Tribe’s CBD? Click here for independent lab test results and brand reviews from Real Tested CBD. Bringing transparency in CBD directly to you.

Ingredients

2 oz RumChata

1 oz vanilla vodka

½ oz Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey

Simple syrup, to coat glass

1 dropperful Tribe CBD oil

Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal, crushed

Cinnamon stick, optional

Directions

Coat the rim of a rocks glass with sticky simple syrup

Roll your glass’s rim on a plate of crushed Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal

Pour RumChata, Fireball, vodka, and Tribe CBD oil into a cocktail shaker

Add ice and shake until well-chilled

Strain into your serving glass

Garnish with cinnamon stick, if desired

Unfortunately for General Mills, many people nowadays associate CTC with shrimp tails. Unless you’ve been deliberately avoiding social media, chances are you’ve seen images of what appears to be a shrimp tail in Jensen Karp’s bag of Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

Although General Mills said they were looking into the issue, executives claim there’s nothing to fret about. In fact, the company alleged what Karp thought was a shrimp tail was actually “an accumulation of the cinnamon sugar.”

While there’s still no clarity on this fishy saga, many chefs have turned this incident into inspiration. Believe it or not, you could find dozens of Cinnamon Toast Crunch-infused shrimp recipes online. So, if you’re an adventurous foodie, consider cooking up these craveable crustaceans next Fish Friday!

Skip The Sugary Cereal — Start Your Day With Tribe’s CBD Energy Shot!

Eating a bowl of Cinnamon Toast Crunch is a tasty way to start your day, but that “sugar high” only lasts so long. If you’re searching for a jitter-free way to wake up, then you should take a look at our CBD Energy Shots. The hemp-derived CBD helps balance out our all-natural caffeine, which means you should feel energized without anxious side effects.

Please click here to find out more about Tribe’s CBD Energy Shots.