Wedding bells! Abigail Breslin officially married her long-time boyfriend, Ira Kunyansky, after five years of dating, the actress confirmed on Monday, January 30.

“Married my bestest friend,” the Little Miss Sunshine actress, 25, gushed via Instagram, noting that they got hitched on January 28, 2023. In a separate post, Abigail flaunted her diamond wedding band, writing, “Ya girl got married.”

“Love my other second half,” Ira, 31, shared via his own Instagram post following their nuptials on Saturday, January 28.

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

The New York native announced that Ira popped the question back in February 2022, after taking to Instagram to show off her new engagement ring.

“I was like, ‘Duh,’” she captioned a close-up photo of her new ring which featured a round-cut center diamond and side stones.

The actress and Ira, whom she affectionately refers to as her “babekin” on social media, have been dating since at least 2017 and celebrated five years together in April 2022.

“Happy five-year anniversary to my bestest friend/fiancé @richruski,” the New York native wrote alongside several heart emojis. “I love you more each and every day!!!!!!!”

Meanwhile, Ira shared his own tribute, featuring a close-up photo of his future wife. “Such a glamorous five years with the love of my life and my [fiancée],” he wrote his Instagram caption as he tagged Abigail’s handle.

“Love you, honey,” the child star replied in the comment section, before jokingly adding, “But could you have chosen a WORSE PHOTO OF ME?!”

The Oscar-nominated actress’s engagement came nearly one year after the death of her father, Michael Breslin, who died on February 26, 2021, after contracting COVID-19. He was 78 years old.

“Hard to write this. Harder than I thought … I’m in shock and devastation,” the My Sister’s Keeper actress wrote in a social media post, announcing her dad’s death at the time. “At 6:32 PM EST, my sweet, perfect, amazing, heroic, wonderful dada passed away after my family and I said goodbye. It was COVID-19 that cut my sweet daddy’s life too short. I appreciate more than you know, the love and support my family and I have received.”