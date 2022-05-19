Supermodel Adriana Lima Is an Angel in a Bikini! See Her Stunning Swimsuit Photos

She’s still got it! Former Victoria’s Secret Angel Adriana Lima may have hung up her angel wings in 2018, but that hasn’t stopped her from showing off her supermodel body. The Brazilian bombshell still manages to turn heads in everything she wears – especially a bikini!

Adriana – who is already mom to daughters Valentina and Sienna, whom she shares with ex-husband Serbian basketball player Marko Jarić – is expecting her first child, a boy, with boyfriend Andre Lemmers.

Adriana and Andre made their relationship red carpet official at the Venice Film Festival in September 2021, before announcing the exciting pregnancy news over Valentine’s Day 2022.

The happy couple were recently spotted frolicking around the South of France for the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, where she’s been flaunting her growing baby bump.

The soon-to-be mother of three took a page out of Rihanna’s maternity fashion playbook as she stepped out at the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick with her belly on full display. While she is not due until the fall, Adriana rocked a stunning black Balmain gown with a large cutout around her bump as she posed on the red carpet with her beau. Andre smiled as he placed his hand on her exposed stomach.

“Thanks [Rihanna] for opening the door,” she wrote alongside an image from the event which she shared via Instagram on May 19. “#BELLYOUT,” she added.

Being from Brazil, the model – who currently resides in Miami – is no stranger to flashing her assets, including her backside. She is often spotted hitting the Florida beach in a bikini, though sometimes she ditches clothing altogether. Prior to her pregnancy news, Adriana left little to the imagination as she posed fully nude for a July 2021 Instagram photo.

“When two Moons meet!!!” she wrote, with two moon emoji, alongside a photo of her backside shining in the moonlight.

The model previously shared a sultry bikini snap from behind in her mother’s backyard in Brazil in a November 2019 Instagram post. “I can’t wait to get back to my country,” she wrote in Portuguese, the country’s native language.

Scroll down to see all of Adriana’s sizzling bikini photos since hanging up her angel wings.