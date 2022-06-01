Making a name for herself — and showing off her bikini body! Liam Payne‘s new girlfriend, Aliana Mawla, knows how to rock a bathing suit, and we have the pictures to prove it.

Amid the One Direction star’s engagement to Maya Henry, photos surfaced in May 2022 of the “Strip That Down” singer cozying up with Aliana. However, it appeared that Liam and Maya were done long before he moved on. At the time, a rep for the British singer confirmed to Life & Style that Liam and Maya had “split up.”

While rumors started to swirl about the former X Factor star’s budding romance with Aliana, a source revealed to Life & Style that Liam and Maya had actually called it quits a month earlier. No love lost for the former One Direction member as his appears to be all loved up with a new lady.

Aliana, for her part, addressed her photos with Liam in a separate statement to Life & Style days later and revealed that she was “very taken back by the accusations.” The statement continued, “Under no circumstances would Aliana have involved herself in a public relationship as such if there was any truth to the comments that have been made. She is very protective of her personal life, and has nothing more to say at the moment other than she is very happy and does not wish to discuss this situation moving forward.”

All’s well that ends well! However, we’ll still be looking at all of Aliana’s best bikini photos in the meantime. Based out of Los Angeles and Miami, per her Instagram posts, it’s no surprise that the model is comfortable showing off her toned body in a bathing suit. From selfies to mirror pics and even sponsored posts, Aliana is always rocking a two piece. Some of which are from Fashion Nova, which she appears to be an ambassador for.

“Fun fact — strawberries are the key to my heart,” she captioned an Instagram post from March 2022, in which Aliana was wearing a red bikini. She also tagged “fashionnovapartner” in the caption. Not to mention, her Instagram is also full of sexy looks from Blush Mark clothing, Icon Swim brand and Salt and Lace Intimates.

