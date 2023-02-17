This … is American Idol, and it’s returning to the small screen once again in 2023 for season 21. The Disney-owned reality singing competition series has been on the air since the early 2000s, and has kickstarted multiple music artists’ careers, including Kelly Clarkson, Jordin Sparks and more. However, time brings change, and fans have watched the show undergo countless alterations in order to spice things up and find new talent. With its Sunday, February 19, premiere, the ABC show promised its audience that they’ll be in for a new ride.

Keep reading to learn everything we know about American Idol’s 2023 season!

How to Watch ‘American Idol’ Season 21

In addition to watching the show live on ABC, fans can also stream it if they are a Hulu subscriber.

Which ‘American Idol’ Judges Are Returning in 2023?

Luckily, all three famous judges — Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Katy Perry — are set to return to the show for season 21. The “California Gurls” singer even teased her Instagram followers with what they can expect for this year’s run.

“American Idol has been making dreams come true for 21 years, you think we’re not gonna go BIG?!” Katy captioned her post on January 25. “Roll the [dice] with us, the season premiere is [February] 19 on ABC!”

ABC/Mark Seliger

The teaser trailer for the forthcoming season also featured a fun glimpse at the judges’ preparation. Lionel, Katy and Luke each received a gold box after performing in their own respective concerts. The box included a large ticket that read “21,” revealing that the apparent theme for the season was American Idol’s “21st birthday.”

“We have a crazy season,” Katy could be heard saying in the background of the trailer.

Is Ryan Seacrest Still Hosting ‘American Idol’?

Everybody’s favorite television host, Ryan Seacrest, is, indeed, returning for this year’s season despite having recently announced his departure from his daytime show, Live With Kelly & Ryan.

The longtime TV personality got choked up during his February 16 announcement next to his cohost, Kelly Ripa.

“I made the decision to make this my last season with cohost Kel here on Live With Kelly & Ryan, which is bittersweet” he began before complimenting his forever friend. “I look up to you, I respect you so much. I love the fact that we get the chance to sit here every day and connect with you at home in your kitchens, in your living rooms, at work. There’s nothing like this on television. … I love you so much.”

While viewers were sad to hear about Ryan’s exit from his daytime show, he updated fans on how he would continue to balance his gigs hosting American Idol and his own radio show.

“I’ll be transitioning out of Live this spring to shoot the 21st season of American Idol in L.A., continue my radio show on KIIS-FM and Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, and focus my summer on opening three more Ryan Seacrest Foundation Studios in pediatric hospitals across the country,” Ryan captioned an Instagram post just days before American Idol’s premiere.

In the official teaser clip for the season, Ryan was seen ending the clip by saying his famous catchphrase, “Welcome to home to the party of the century because our show turns 21. This is American Idol.”

Who Is in the ‘American Idol’ Season 21 Cast?

Fans have not had the chance to meet the full cast yet, but the teaser trailer revealed a few contestants who are expected to make a big impact on the season.