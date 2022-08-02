Whoops! Amy Schumer shared an adorable Instagram photo on Monday, August 1, cuddled up with a pal while showing off her tight halter top. But she failed to notice that her right nipple had slipped out and was completely visible in the snapshot.

The comedian, 41, didn’t seem aware of her total wardrobe malfunction until actor Orlando Bloom, who was one of the first to comment, wrote “Free the nipple” next to the photo. One fan joked, “Thanks for keeping us abreast,” while another added, “‘I wonder how long this will stay up before the IG police notice,” referring to Instagram’s heavily enforced no-nudity policy. Amy has since deleted the picture from her page.

The Life & Beth actress is currently on tour, and after sharing her accidental nip slip, posted photos of how she performed her set in a rustic barn for what appeared to be a private show. This time around, Amy was completely covered up in a long sleeved, knee-length dark dress with a high collar.

The I Feel Pretty star has showed off her bare body in the past. She famously posed semi-nude for the 2016 Pirelli calendar in a black-and-white portrait by famed photographer Annie Leibovitz. Amy sat atop a stool wearing tiny panties, high heels and nothing else, using her arm’s position to hide her bare breasts.

When Amy posted the photo to her Instagram page, she wrote in the caption, “Beautiful, gross, strong, thin, fat, pretty, ugly, sexy, disgusting, flawless, woman. Thank you Annie Leibovitz!”

Since then, the Trainwreck star married husband Chris Fischer in February 2018, and the couple went on to welcome their first child, son Gene, in 2019. But after undergoing IVF treatments to give her little boy a sibling and the eventual removal of her uterus in September 2021due to endometriosis, Amy eventually turned to liposuction to feel like herself again by having the fat removal process done on her lower abdomen.

“It’s not about needing to be slamming, because I’ve never been famous for being hot. But I’d reached a place where I was tired of looking at myself in the mirror,” she told the Hollywood Reporter in March after realizing that no amount of “grilled chicken and walks” was going to fix that area of her body.

She went on to tell good pal Chelsea Handler during the March 3 episode of her “Dear Chelsea” podcast, “I just wanted to say that, because if anybody sees me in pictures or anything and they’re like, she looks thinner, and whatever, it’s because I had a surgery. It’s too hard, and I just want to be real about it.”