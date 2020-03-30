Ladies, get you a bestie like Kylie Jenner. During the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star’s latest YouTube video titled “Who’s Most Likely To … with my BFFs,” Kylie’s favorite gal pal Anastasia Karanikolaou revealed how the makeup mogul helps her snag dates.

Stassie, 22, asked the group of ladies — including Victoria Villarroel and Yris Palmer — who the most likely to slide into someone’s DMs is? “I’m going to say Stassie because she actually hits me to DM people for her,” Kylie explained.

“Oh, yeah! I have her Instagram logged into my phone,” Stassie interjected. “Sometimes, I’ll send guys my profile from her account because I know they’ll see it.” Considering Kylie has a staggering 168 million followers on IG, it’s pretty generous of her to let anybody login into her account.

So, what is Stassie’s usual approach? “You send the little eye emoji … it really works,” the blonde beauty advises. Good to know, girl. We’ll definitely be making note of that.

As it happens, Kylie’s generosity is a common theme in her friendships. In fact, in early March, the young billionaire paid $10K a night for her whole crew to vacation in a mansion in the Bahamas. The lavish home consisted of 10 bedrooms and seven and a half bathrooms and some of the more notable amenities included a heated pool overlooking the ocean, a full gym and wet bar.

Beyond vacations, Kylie is never one to split the bill. “When she goes out to pricey dinners with pals, she always pays,” a source exclusively told Life & Style in December 2019, adding that the Los Angeles native will pick up the tab for an entire restaurant “just because she’s in a good mood!”

Of course, Kylie’s over-the-top purchases don’t end there. “While her closets are to die for, there isn’t enough room to fit all the shoes she owns — there are well over a thousand pairs,” a separate source told Life & Style. “She spends at least $300K on fashion every week. She has rooms full of things she’s only worn once.”

Must be nice, huh?

