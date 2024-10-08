Phony socialite Anna Delvey couldn’t fool anyone during her short stint on Dancing With the Stars, but went down swinging by calling the show “predatory”and claiming producers “exploited” her!

The notorious con artist, 33, was bounced during week 2 after performing just a pair of dances with pro Ezra Sosa — and she wasted no time in lashing out! When cohost Julianne Hough asked Delvey — real name Anna Sorokin— what she learned on the show, the scurrilous scammer testily replied, “Nothing.” She later whined during an interview, “I feel that the show so obviously used me to drive up the ratings.” She also blasted the judges’ scoring as “nonsensical” and whined, “It’s supposed to be a dance competition, not a popularity contest.”

Delvey shot to infamy when her ruse posing as a German socialite while ripping off financial institutions and pals for more than $250,000 was exposed in 2017, a tale told in the hit 2022 Netflix series Inventing Anna. Still under house arrest, she was given special permission to appear on DWTS. But show alum Maksim Chmerkovskiy sums up the general reaction by calling her a “s–ty” dancer and “not someone I’d tune in to watch.”