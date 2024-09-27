Two days after Anna Delvey was eliminated from Dancing With the Stars, she poked fun at her controversial exit while thanking her supporters.

“Grateful for all my amazing supporters who are smart enough to recognize and appreciate humor,” Anna, 33, captioned a selfie posted via her Instagram Stories on Thursday, September 26. “Obsessed with all your DMs and posts. Love and thanks for nothing!”

After she and partner Ezra Sosa were eliminated during the Tuesday, September 24, episode, host Julianne Hough asked Anna what she would take away from the experience. “Nothing,” the Russia native bluntly responded.

Shortly after the episode aired, many fans took to social media to slam Anna for her attitude. “She’s horrific. That’s a ‘let’s remake her image’ project that was doomed to fail,” one person wrote via X. Another social media user chimed in, “She should have never been on the show good riddance.”

Meanwhile, many members of the DWTS cast had mixed feelings about the comment. While Julianne, 36, said Anna’s exit was “iconic,” judge Carrie Ann Inaba slammed the con artist for her behavior.

“That was dismissive not only of the opportunity she was given, of her wonderful and supportive partner Ezra in his debut season, but also of all of us who work on the show — from the dancers to behind the scenes to the creative team,” Carrie Ann, 56, told Entertainment Weekly on Wednesday, September 25.

The longtime judge added that the cast and crew “put in the effort to give her a fair opportunity.”

“But I don’t think she could see that and it’s a shame,” Carrie Ann concluded. “A little gratitude could have changed the narrative.”

Meanwhile, Ezra, 23, had nothing but lovely things to say about Anna following their elimination.

“I want to thank you for dancing with me and for opening up. You allowed me to see a side of you that not many have, and I’m grateful for that,” he wrote about his partner in a lengthy Instagram post. “I truly hope that one day, America gets to meet that side of you too. They will love her just as much as I do. Wishing you the best and can’t wait to hangout and make TikTok’s soon.”

Courtesy of Anna Delvey/Instagram

Anna’s early elimination likely didn’t shock viewers, as many fans were vocal about their beliefs that she shouldn’t have been given a platform. The general public first learned about Anna in 2019 when she was arrested for posing as a German socialite while scamming the wealthy out of their money. Anna was sentenced to serve between four to 12 years in prison. However, she was released early from prison in February 2021 for good behavior.

She is currently under house arrest as she fights against deportation. One of the conditions is that she has to wear an ankle monitor, which Anna flaunted during her brief time on the competition show.

Anna even made sure to accessorize her ankle monitor so that it matched her outfit while dancing. “Well, we collaborated with the costume department. Obviously, we could not leave the ankle bracelet naked, so we decided to match it [to my dress],” she told Page Six.