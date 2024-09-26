DWTS Cast Reacts to Anna Delvey's Controversial Exit Comment

ALFONSO RIBEIRO

The DWTS cohost had some empathy for Anna. “All I have to tell you is, live is live,” he said during the Wednesday, September 25, episode of The Talk. “And it can be scary when it’s live.”

He admitted that nobody was “expecting” Anna’s “nothing” response, but said, “For her and her journey, it’s really difficult in that situation because you’re being told, ‘Bye, you stink, you’re not good enough, we don’t want you here.’ And at the end of the day, like, you have to react to that. It was an honest answer. Like, ‘What am I going to take away from this? Hurt, pain, suffering?’”