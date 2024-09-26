DWTS Cast Reacts to Anna Delvey's Controversial Exit Comment

‘DWTS’ Cast Reacts to Anna Delvey’s Controversial ‘Nothing’ Exit Comment: Carrie Ann Inaba and More
Anna Delvey shocked Dancing With the Stars viewers with her one-word reaction to being eliminated from the show’s 33rd season. When host Julianne Hough asked her what she would be taking away from her time on DWTS, Anna simply replied, “Nothing.”
While Anna’s has received backlash and criticism for her response, DWTS cast members have had mixed reactions. The convicted felon’s dance partner, Ezra Sosa, defended her, while judge Carrie Ann Inaba scoffed at how Anna reacted to being eliminated. Several cast members weighed in following the Tuesday, September 24, incident
