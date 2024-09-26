Ezra Sosa has Anna Delvey’s back after the extreme backlash she’s received from Dancing With the Stars viewers. Following the pair’s elimination from season 33, Ezra took to Instagram to send love to his dance partner and defend her from criticism.

“As my first time as a pro on @dancingwiththestars, I couldn’t have asked for a more memorable experience,” Ezra, 23, captioned his Wednesday, September 25, post. “I want to take a moment to express my deepest gratitude to my partner, Anna Delvey. Yes, she’s been controversial, but working with her gave me the chance to see a different side – one filled with her hard work, determination, and resilience.”

Anna, 33, and Ezra were one of the first two pairs sent home in a double elimination during the Tuesday, September 24, live show. When host Julianne Hough asked Anna what she would take away from her time on DWTS, the convicted felon simply responded, “Nothing.” Anna’s casting was already controversial, but this reaction left many viewers even more appalled.

However, Ezra insisted that there is a side to Anna that the public has not gotten to see. “I want to thank you for dancing with me and for opening up,” he added in his Instagram post. “You allowed me to see a side of you that not many have, and I’m grateful for that. I truly hope that one day, America gets to meet that side of you too. They will love her just as much as I do. Wishing you the best and can’t wait to hangout and make TikTok’s soon.”

The professional dancer previously admitted that he wasn’t shocked at all by how Anna left the show. “I knew she was going to say something very iconic and something very ‘Anna Delvey’ with her exit,” he told Extra. “Of course she has to. It’s very typical. We would expect nothing less of her.”

Ezra also confirmed that Anna was apologetic once the cameras were off. “She honestly kept apologizing to me,” he shared. “She felt super sorry that my first season was cut short.” He called the Russian native “incredibly sweet” and “misunderstood,” adding, “I honestly wanted to stay longer for my partner. I really wanted to give her a chance to really grow on camera and let America really see who she really is.”

Although Ezra was eliminated from season 33, he will likely still appear in group dances and opening numbers in the coming weeks. Eleven pairs still remain in the competition, which has only just begun.

“To my amazing DWTS family, thank you for trusting me and giving me this unforgettable opportunity,” Ezra said in his post. “I would not be the person I am if it wasn’t for you all to allow me in this beautiful family. I hope I made you guys proud. To my friends, family, and everyone at home who tuned in and supported me every step of the way-you kept me going. Though my time on the show has come to an end, this isn’t goodbye. It’s just the beginning of the next chapter.”