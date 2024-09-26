Julianne Hough Calls Anna Delvey’s DWTS Exit ‘Iconic’

Julianne Hough wasn’t scared to share her approval of Anna Delvey being cast on Dancing With the Stars season 33, and she had no problem with the con artist’s controversial message after her elimination. On Wednesday, September 25, Julianne shared a clip via Instagram of the moment she asked Anna what she’d “take away” from the show, to which the Russia native replied, “Nothing.”

“There you have it … ICONIC,” the Footloose actress, 36, captioned the post, alongside a laughing and skull emoji.

Anna’s partner and professional dancer, Ezra Sosa, commented on Julianne’s post, writing, “I think she was referring to anything you’d be taking away ‘physically.’”

However, other fans and stars didn’t find Anna’s response funny and continued to slam her in the comments section.

Disney

“She shouldn’t have been on the show! Not iconic!!” Perez Hilton wrote, while a fan commented, “DWTS should be ashamed that they even considered her. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out NOT ICONIC.”

Anna, 33, reshared Julianne’s post to her Instagram Story and virtually giggled with a simple “Haha.”

Ahead of the season 33 premiere, Julianne proudly shared that she was team Anna when it came to the controversial casting. Not to mention, the professional dancer is a big fan of the Netflix series, Inventing Anna, where Julia Garner portrayed Anna in a scripted show about the convicted felon’s life and criminal past.

“Talk about controversy. But, then again, in a way that allows people to show their most true self. This is a great opportunity for her,” the Safe Haven actress said during a September 16 appearance on the “Call It What It Is” podcast. “But I just love it so much because I was obsessed with the show.”

Julianne even admitted that she fangirled when Anna gave her a stamp of approval as a fashionista.

Celebrity Crossword 43 Crosswords Play now

“Whenever she says I have a great outfit on — I’ve seen her two or three times now — I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh,’” Julianne continued.

Before her week 2 elimination, Anna showcased her dancing talents with Ezra, 23, twice on the ballroom floor. Anna’s song choice for her week 1 debut was short n’ sweet – like her time on the show – as she and Ezra performed the Cha Cha to Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso.” Judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli collectively gave Anna an 18/30 score and, despite the low total, they made it to week 2 after all contestants were deemed safe.

During Oscars Night on Tuesday, September 24, Anna and Ezra danced a quickstep to KT Tunstall’s “Suddenly I See.” Their score dropped one point from the week prior, landing Ana in the bottom two and sending her and Ezra home alongside Tori Spelling and professional dance partner Pasha Pashkov.

Following fans and DWTS crews’ uproar of Anna’s exiting speech, Ezra stood beside his partner, who is the rookie pro dancer’s first partner on the show.

“I want to take a moment to express my deepest gratitude to my partner, Anna Delvey,” Ezra wrote via Instagram on September 25. “Yes, she’s been controversial, but working with her gave me the chance to see a different side – one filled with her hard work, determination, and resilience.”