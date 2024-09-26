Carrie Ann Inaba slammed Anna Delvey after she claimed she would take “nothing” away from her time on Dancing With the Stars following her elimination.

One day after Anna, 33, was eliminated during the Tuesday, September 24, episode, Carrie Ann, 56, told Entertainment Weekly that she “was taken aback by her comment when asked what she learned from being on the show, and she flatly said, ‘Nothing.’”

“That was dismissive not only of the opportunity she was given, of her wonderful and supportive partner Ezra [Sosa] in his debut season, but also of all of us who work on the show — from the dancers to behind the scenes to the creative team,” she continued during the interview published on Wednesday, September 25.

Carrie Ann added that everyone on the show “put in the effort to give her a fair opportunity.” She continued, “But I don’t think she could see that and it’s a shame. A little gratitude could have changed the narrative.”

In addition to Anna and Ezra, 23, Tori Spelling and her partner, Pasha Pashkov, were also eliminated. However, Carrie Ann had a much different take when it came to Tori’s elimination.

“Tori’s departure caught me off guard. She wasn’t at the bottom of the leaderboard, and I felt she had a real breakthrough during her performance last night,” she told the outlet. “I hope she will continue to dance, and I want to thank her for sharing her story and taking the leap of faith into the unknown with all of us, in our magical ballroom.”

Similar to Carrie Ann, many viewers had negative reactions to Anna’s attitude after she was sent home. Several fans took to social media to share their thoughts, with one person writing, “Rude, entitled, condescending, obnoxious for starters. Feel for the people she fleeced out of their money.”

Anna’s casting on the show was quite the controversy, as many people believed that the con artist should not have been given a platform.

Disney/Eric McCandless

She first entered the spotlight in 2019 when she was arrested for posing as a German socialite while scamming wealthy people out of their money. The Russia native was sentenced to serve between four to 12 years in prison. However, she was released early in February 2021 for good behavior. Anna is currently under house arrest as she fights to not be deported.

Despite the backlash, others were supportive of the way Anna decided to end her time on the show. “I knew she was going to say something very iconic and something very ‘Anna Delvey’ with her exit,” Ezra told Extra. “Of course, she has to. It’s very typical. We would expect nothing less of her.”

Celebrity Crossword 43 Crosswords Play now

The professional dancer also said Anna is “incredibly sweet” and “really misunderstood.”

“I think the people who kind of treat her as Anna Delvey … she kind of feels the need to portray that to them,” Ezra continued. “But whenever I was dancing and teaching her, I really tried my best to see her for the person she is outside of that persona and she really is so lovely.”