Anna Delvey, whose real name is Anna Sorokin, made headlines back in 2019 when she was found guilty of scamming the wealthy out of their money while posing as a German socialite. Following her release from prison, Anna made headlines again when she competed on season 33 of Dancing With the Stars. What is Anna’s net worth and how does she make money?

What Is Anna Delvey’s Net Worth?

Anna has an estimated net worth of $50,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does Anna Delvey Make Money?

While Anna previously made money as a con artist, she has said that she’s focusing on a new career path in the art world following her release from prison.

“Hopefully, I’ll be given a chance to like focus all my energy into something legal,” she told NBC News in June 2022. “I’d love to be given an opportunity for people not to just dismiss me as like a quote-unquote scammer and just see what I’m going to do next.”

Anna sells prints via FoundersArtClub.com, which start at $250 a piece.

Additionally, she debuted her line of NFTs in June 2022 called “Reinventing Anna.” The NFT gave buyers the opportunity to chat with Anna one-on-one on a phone call or by meeting her in person, as well as access to exclusive live streams.

Anna Delvey Has a Reality TV Career

Anna has also capitalized on her fame by appearing on several reality TV shows. She appeared on season 33 of Dancing With the Stars, though she and partner Ezra Sosa were eliminated in the first week.

She had a memorable exit from the show, and faced backlash from fans when she told host Julianne Hough that she would take “nothing” from the experience.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

However, Anna clarified that the comment was all in good fun when she thanked her followers after her elimination. “Grateful for all my amazing supporters who are smart enough to recognize and appreciate humor,” she captioned a selfie posted via her Instagram Stories on September 26, 2024. “Obsessed with all your DMs and posts. Love and thanks for nothing!”

Anna also appears on USA Network 2024 series The Anonymous, in which she advises contestants as they compete to win $100,000.

Why Was Anna Delvey Arrested?

Anna was arrested in 2017 for posing as a German heiress to scam money from others. She swindled hundreds of thousands of dollars from banks, hotels and wealthy friends. In 2019, she was found guilty of eight charges, which included attempted grand larceny in the first degree, grand larceny in the second degree, grand larceny in the third degree and theft of services.

She was sentenced to serve between 4 to 12 years in state prison. Additionally, she was fined $24,000 and was ordered to pay restitution of $199,000.

Anna was released early on good behavior in 2021, though was taken into custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement shortly after her release for overstaying her visa.

She is currently on house arrest as she fights attempts to be deported.