The 14th annual World MMA Awards, which recognizes the world’s foremost MMA fighters, had a proud sponsor behind the December 8, 2022, event. Limitless X Inc., a lifestyle and creative agency, gladly supported the award ceremony through both Vybe.com and Limitless X, sponsoring the Fighters Only Magazine-presented honors.

“Limitless X has been a proud sponsor of Mixed Martial Arts for some time and takes pride in continuing to support such events that provide recognition to the dedicated athletes in the sport,” Jas Mathur, Limitless X’s CEO, said of the event. “The daily hard work displayed by MMA athletes is the exact dedication and persistence that VYBE represents and best articulates our motto to ‘Visualize Yourself Better Every Day.’”

The award ceremony, dubbed the “Oscars of MMA,” was held at the Sahara Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada, and was adorned with the logos of both Vybe.com and Limitless X. President Kenneth Haller and Mathur – an entrepreneur and investor who has created multi-million dollar branding throughout the course of his career – were both in attendance.

In addition to his support of the World MMA Awards, Mathur also works with organizations and nonprofits in the wellness sector. Recently, he has partnered with Healthcorps, Dr. Mehmet Oz’s nonprofit, “to jumpstart health and wellness programs targeted at teens and young adults.”