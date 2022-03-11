Exclusive Are ‘Siesta Key’ Stars Amanda Miller and Tate Sweatt Still Together? Their Relationship Status Explained

Siesta Key stars Amanda Miller and Tate Sweatt heated up season 4 with their relationship, but are they still together today? Amanda exclusively tells Life & Style that “no,” they are no longer a couple ahead of season 5’s premiere on Thursday, March 10.

“I feel like I’ve been in a lot of serious relationships,” the MTV star says. “I was always a relationship girl before finally finding my independence and just loving the single life.”

Amanda says that maybe Tate, who was previously introduced in season 3 of the dating show, “had just not been as experienced in relationships, and he wasn’t very honest with me about certain things.”

Claiming that his “maturity level wasn’t there,” Amanda says she “just realized I needed to be with somebody that was more mature.”

Admitting that she “got mad at him,” she added, “I was like, ‘You’re acting like a child, and I’m not gonna date a child right now.'”

Courtesy of Amanda Marie Miller/Instagram

“I’m only gonna date a grown man,” she says. “He can do whatever he wants. I have like no ill feelings towards Tate. We’re still good friends to this day. But as a relationship, it didn’t work.”

Amanda also opens up about the idea of plastic surgery, saying that “what people do with their bodies is like nobody else’s business, but I get why people are curious when we change.”

“So, it’s like, you know, you get a little bit of lip filler, and everybody’s like, ‘Oh my God, you’re so different. She has cheek filler. She has chin filler.’ And I’m like, ‘Literally, we don’t do that much plastic surgery,'” Amanda says, adding that she has “nothing other than a tiny bit of lip filler. Like Botox, no other.”

Amanda has appeared on the MTV show since season 1, and she also has had a booming career before and since then. Amanda, who was a calendar girl for Hooters, wrote in September 2020 of her experience with the brand.

“Blessed for opportunities like this with such a great company,” Amanda said, celebrating her fourth year featured in the restaurant’s bikini calendar.

The swimsuit model also attended Ringling College of Art and Design in Sarasota and frequently posted photos of herself and classmates building sets and working with cameras.

Earning her BFA in Branded Entertainment Film, Amanda went on to graduate from the Ringling in 2022, according to her LinkedIn page.

Watch new episodes of Siesta Key on MTV on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.