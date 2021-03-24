This article was originally published on Free CBD Relief. To view the original article, click here.

You are reading this article because you must have heard of the many potential therapeutic and medical uses of the cannabinoid cannabidiol (CBD). CBD health and wellness products use cannabidiol rich extracts of hemp plant parts like its flowers, leaves, and buds as the active ingredient. People are using them for treating the symptoms of various ailments due to the absence of side effects at normal doses and the general safety profile, which has been recognized by the WHO. One of the common doubts among first-time users is, “does CBD work?”, and this article attempts to clarify this doubt.

What Is CBD Good For?

The rise in popularity of CBD health and wellness products like balms, creams, vape juice, oils, pills, capsules, tinctures, edibles, and so on are due to their potential health benefits. According to a survey, more than 85% of Americans have heard of CBD, and many of them have tried it. This surge in the popularity and use of cannabidiol products is especially after the US Farm Act Of 2018. This legislature federally legalized the industrial cultivation of hemp plants and compounds derived from it like cannabidiol. However, this cannabinoid is still either illegal or partially legal in some states of the country.

Listed below are the potential uses of cannabidiol (CBD):

Relieve chronic pain

Stress and anxiety relief

Treating migraines

Treating seizures

Skincare

Offset nausea and vomiting

Improve sleep

Recreational use

Relaxation

Relieve muscle and joint pain

Is There Proof About The Effectiveness Of CBD?

There are not enough studies on the effects of cannabidiol (CBD), and this is because for the most time it was illegal. So, most of the evidence on the various therapeutic effects of this cannabinoid is anecdotal. But, since its legalization, several studies have been conducted on the effectiveness of CBD for treating epileptic seizures. Moreover, the FDA has approved the use of Epidiolex, a cannabidiol derived drug, for treating the symptoms of Lennox-Gastaut syndrome and Dravet syndrome.

Does CBD Relieve Anxiety And Stress?

Administering moderate doses of cannabidiol (CBD) can be useful for reducing anxiety and stress. But you must know that the research on this is limited, and the anti-anxiety effect works only in specific situations. A study conducted by a cannabidiol manufacturer has shown that taking CBD oil before public speaking reduced anxiety and helped people to deliver a lucid speech. More research is conducted to better understand the anti-anxiety and stress-reducing effects of this cannabinoid so that it can be used as part of conventional treatment.

Does CBD Improve Sleep?

CBD’s effect on improving sleep is to be determined, but anecdotal pieces of evidence and user experiences suggest that it can help in providing good night-time sleep. That said, most of the studies conducted involve investigating the effect of cannabis on sleep. It has both THC and CBD. But it has been found that when people used CBD rich strains, they experienced relief from the symptoms of insomnia with fewer adverse side effects. Moreover, it may also help with reducing excessive daytime sleepiness and treat REM sleep disorder. Finally, according to health care experts, more controlled studies are needed to better understand this effect of cannabidiol.

Does CBD Help Ease Pain?

According to many cannabidiol users, cannabidiol (CBD) might help with reducing different types of pain. It is found to be effective for managing nociceptive and neuropathic pain. For this, it can be administered orally, as well as applied topically. In the former case, it gives systemic relief from the discomfort, while in the latter case, it gives rapid localized relief. According to studies, this is because cannabidiol interacts with the cannabinoid receptors of the endocannabinoid system (ECS). These receptors are found throughout the body.

CBD can be useful for treating severe pain due to rheumatoid arthritis. This is also due to its anti-inflammatory effect, which reduces inflammation. Likewise, it can be effective for reducing neuropathic pain due to sciatica and shingles. According to some healthcare experts, cannabidiol might be a better option than pharmaceutical drugs due to its lack of side-effects and the absence of risk of developing an addiction on long-term usage.

Is CBD Useful For Treating Seizures?

The US Food and Drug Administration approves the use of Epidiolex for treating Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, and severe childhood epilepsy. Studies show that this is because CBD reduces the excessive stimulation of neurons in the brain, which causes seizures. Keep in mind that this cannabinoid only reduces the severity and frequency of seizures, and it cannot cure this condition. Also, Epidiolex is used when all other conventional antiseizure drugs fail to be effective. More research is conducted to get a better understanding of how cannabidiol (CBD) reduces seizures.

As more research is conducted, other potential therapeutic and medical uses of cannabidiol (CBD) are emerging.