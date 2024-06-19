Ariana Grande has some thoughts about being a child star. After other Nickelodeon alums shared their horrific experience on the kids’ network in the docuseries Quiet on Set, the 30-year-old opened up about her time on Nickelodeon’s hit Victorious from 2010 to 2013. “I’m still, in real time, reprocessing my relationship to it,” the “Thank U, Next” singer told Penn Badgley on his “Podcrushed” podcast, adding that it was “devastating” to hear from child star “survivors” of sexual abuse.

The Wicked star, who did not participate in the docuseries, was showcased in clips demonstrating how creator Dan Schneider sexualized her teen character (in one, she moans while pouring water on herself). Now, she said, she can see Victorious “pushed the envelope with our humor,” adding that some scenes make her think, “Damn, really? Oh s–t.” (Schneider is suing the doc’s producer for defamation.)

At the time, an insider exclusively tells Life & Style, Ariana was clueless. “She was just doing what she was directed to do,” explains the source. “Looking back, she can see that some of the scenes she did were inappropriate for a kid to do. It’s upsetting to her.”

Noting that kid actors are still not safe in the business, she has a clear idea how they should be protected. “I think there should be therapists,” she said. “Parents should be allowed to be wherever they want to be, and I think not only on kids’ sets. If anyone wants to do this, or music, or anything at this level of exposure, there should be in the contract something about therapy is mandatory.”