Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater are madly in love, but they’re still not being respected anywhere near enough by friends and fans for her liking – and it’s causing a lot of tension and sadness behind the scenes.

“Ariana’s used to getting praised everywhere she goes, by fans and fellow celebrities, so it’s been a huge adjustment to go from that, to everyone judging her as this cold-hearted home wrecker,” an insider exclusively tells Life & Style. “She still gets so many hate messages from the public, and so does Ethan, they try to avoid reading them as much as possible but whenever Ariana gives in and looks at the stuff it has her in tears.”

The source explains that Ariana, 30, and Ethan, 32, feel “like everyone is against them” after they started dating while he was married to then-wife Lilly Jay.

“She’s found this man she loves. Sure, the circumstances of how they got together may look bad, but that’s because no one knows the details firsthand,” the insider continues. “She’s sure people would have a different view if they were in her shoes. But any time she tries to defend herself, she gets a whole new onslaught of hate.”

The source says that Ariana “feels like they’ve been punished enough,” adding, “She wants to be much more open about things and celebrate their love, but how can she when people just tear them to pieces every time they’re seen together.”

Following her split from ex-husband Dalton Gomez in summer 2023, reports began to circulate that Ariana had moved on with Ethan when they were filming the movie adaption of Wicked. In light of the dating rumors, Ethan filed for divorce from Lilly, 29, on July 26, 2023. Many people quickly speculated that Ethan left Lilly, whom he shares a son with, to be with the “7 rings” singer.

While neither Ariana nor Ethan have publicly addressed the reason behind his divorce, Lilly shed light on the situation by throwing shade at her ex’s new girlfriend.

“[Ariana’s] the story, really. Not a girl’s girl,” she told Page Six in July after her marital problems with Ethan made headlines. “My family is just collateral damage.”

Elsa/Getty Images

Despite facing backlash for their romance, Ariana and Ethan seem to still be going strong nearly one year after their relationship was revealed. The couple was recently seen enjoying a rare public date night when they attended the 2024 Stanley Cup Final in Sunrise, Florida, on June 8.