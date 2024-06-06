Ariana Grande‘s brother Frankie is a huge fan of her romance with Ethan Slater, as the fellow Broadway vet is a huge admirer of his sister’s Wicked costar.

“I love him, he’s a very sweet guy. I’ve been a fan of him ever since seeing him in SpongeBob [the musical],” Frankie, 41, told TooFab in an interview published on Wednesday, June 5. “And I got to interview him when I was doing the SpongeBob SquarePants podcast. And the Broadway community is a tight-knit family.”

“He’s a great guy. Ethan’s a wonderful guy,” the Big Brother alum continued, saying how Ariana’s happiness is so important to him.

“He’s very sweet. He’s very very very sweet. I just, I adore him,” Frankie continued about Ethan, ​32. “I, honestly, I’ve always just said this, all I want is for my sister to be happy and when she’s happy I’m happy. So I’m very happy.”

Ariana, 30, and Ethan met in late 2022 while filming Wicked in England. At the time, she was married to Dalton Gomez, and he was wed to his high school sweetheart Lilly Jay since 2018. The former couple welcomed an ​22-month-old son, Ezra, in ​August 2022.

News broke on July 17, 2023, that the “7 Rings” singer and Dalton, 28, had separated after two years of marriage. Three days later, it was revealed that Ariana and Ethan were dating. He filed for divorce from Lilly, ​31, on July 26, 2023.

“[Ariana’s] the story, really. Not a girl’s girl,” Lilly told Page Six the following day, adding about the split, “My family is just collateral damage.” Ariana and Dalton simultaneously filed for divorce in September 2023.

Four days after the filing, Ariana and Ethan were spotted out together as a couple for the first time, having a fun visit to Disneyland on September 22, 2023.

By January, the pair were living together in New York City.

“It’s been a seamless and organic transition, since they spend almost every day together.” a source told Life & Style exclusively, adding that adding that the “Thank U, Next” singer was working on new music in the city, while Ethan was performing in Spamalot on Broadway. “They’re both totally in this for the long run,” the insider added.

The Grammy winner voiced her frustration about her highly publicized love life during a February 26, episode of the Zach Sang Show.

“I feel like we don’t need to go into any specifics, but, of course, there’s like an insatiable frustration, inexplicable, hellish feeling with watching people, misunderstand the people you love and you and anything,” Ariana said during the interview.