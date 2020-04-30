Courtesy of Ashlee Simpson Ross / Instagram

Congratulations are in order! Ashlee Simpson took to Instagram on Thursday, April 30, to announce she and husband Evan Ross are expecting their second child together. The couple already share 4-year-old daughter Jagger Snow, whom they welcomed in 2015. Additionally, Ashlee is mom to 11-year-old son Bronx Wentz, whom she shares with ex Pete Wentz.

“We are pregnant and we are so excited to share it with everyone. Baby No. 3. Thank you @clearblue #clearbluepartner #clearblueconfirmed,” the 35-year-old captioned the post. “During this unprecedented time, we know pregnant women may be under greater stress which is why we are supporting @marchofdimes Mom and Baby #COVID19 Intervention and Support Fund. Check out their Instagram page to see how they are helping moms and babies get the care they need now and in the future.”

Evan, 31, also posted about the exciting news. “The fam is growing,” he captioned the Insta photo with his wife. “Ash and I can’t wait to welcome the newest addition.”

Friends and family made sure to send the duo well-wishes. “Yesss! So excited for you guys! Love you so much!” Sofia Richie commented. “Congrats, brother,” Brody Jenner wrote. “Aww, congrats, guys!” Channel West Coast replied.

The “Pieces of Me” singer and her hubby have been wanting to expand their brood for a while now. In September 2019, they revealed they were trying for another baby. “We’re working on it,” Evan told HollywoodLife at the time. “Maybe there will be some news at some point. Not right now. I’m still shooting. We still got a lot of things happening, but we definitely want to have another… we’re always practicing.” Clearly, practicing paid off!

Not only are Ashlee and Evan great as a couple, but they also work well on a professional level. In 2018, the two starred on their own reality show together called Ashlee + Evan, and they also make music as a duo. What a talented pair.

We cannot wait for their bundle of joy to arrive!