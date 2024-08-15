It’s a big year for Ashlee Simpson. July marked the 20th anniversary of her debut album, Autobiography, and in August, she celebrates her 10th wedding anniversary with her musician husband, Evan Ross. In November, her son Bronx (dad is ex-husband Pete Wentz) turns 16, and right before that, on October 3, she hits the big 4-0.

“There’s a lot happening,” the mom of three exclusively tells Life & Style (she and Evan, 35, share daughter Jagger, 9, and son Ziggy, 3).And while she doesn’t have a big bash planned yet, she’s excited about the milestone: “The 40s are great! I’m looking forward to them.”

Here, Ashlee, who recently partnered with Dairy Queen, talks to Life & Style’s Lindsay Hoffman about her next chapter, big sister Jessica’s parenting tips and her go-to karaoke song.

What are you hoping the next decade of your life will bring?

AS: I love spending time with my family and my kids. I’ll be putting music out, bringing them on tour.

What’s your new music like?

AS: I’m more grown-up, so the subjects are different, but I’m still me.

How does it feel to celebrate the anniversary of Autobiography?

AS: Great. It’s wild that it’s been 20 years. It’s really fun to look back at those amazing moments. Even ​​with my kids, [we’ve been] looking back at the trends and what we were wearing during that time.

What do your kids think?

AS: They like it! Y2K was like, “How many belts do you wear? How many bracelets do you wear?”

How are the kids?

AS: They’re all getting so big. Jagger turned 9. She’s doing dancing camps and having all the ice cream. Bronx got his driver’s permit. We’ll be looking at cars for him.

Do you see them following in your footsteps?

AS: I’m open to whatever they want to do. For me, dancing and music gave me such good discipline. My daughter is interested in all that, so I think it’s just about enjoying it and seeing where life takes you when you’re older.

Does Jessica give you any parenting advice?

AS: At times. I’ll be like, “Oh, what do you think this cold is?” She loves to be like the doctor!

Do you have girls’ nights?

AS: I just had one with her daughter Max. We have sleepovers and family nights. That’s the nice part about having a big family and lots of kids.

You’ve been married 10 years. What’s your secret?

AS: We’re best friends. The key is open communication. And we have our date nights.

Did you ever think you’d be where you are today?

AS: I was never that person who was like, “This is what I’m going to be.” But I’m very happy.

What advice would you give your younger self?

AS: Everything isn’t such a big deal. Take it easy. Enjoy every moment.