Getting so big! Ashlee Simpson and Pete Wentz‘s son, Bronx Wentz, is all grown up and looks just like his famous dad. The “Pieces of Me” singer shared a rare photo of her teenage son during a trip to the U.K. on Monday, June 27.

“London dinner dates with my loves,” the “Shadow” songstress, 37, captioned a slew of photos from her trip to Europe with Bronx, 13, her husband, Evan Ross, and their two children, daughter Jagger and son Ziggy.

Ashlee Simpson/Instagram

Clearly, the blended family was having a blast during their vacation, and fans couldn’t help but gush over how much Bronx has changed.

“Oh my, Bronx looks so beautiful and grown up. We were just together. How?” Evan’s sister, Tracee Ellis Ross, commented. “OMG, Bronx is a full adult,” another user wrote to which a separate follower added, “Holy crap! Bronx is really looking like his dad nowadays. Wow! Growing up fast!”

Other commenters noted that Bronx and the Fall Out Boy singer, 43, are “twins,” with someone calling the teen a “mini Pete Wentz.”

It’s undeniable how fast Bronx is growing up. He’s now taller than his mama, which he wasn’t just last year when Ashlee posted about their “summer days” in August 2021. The Waco, Texas, native simply adores her oldest child. She gushed over him for his 13th birthday in August 2021.

Ashlee Simpson/Instagram

“This is 13. Happy birthday Bronx! You are the coolest teenager. I LOVE YOU. I LOVE YOU. I LOVE YOU,” the “Outta My Head” singer gushed.

Ashlee and Pete welcomed Bronx in 2008, the same year they got married. The exes filed for divorce in 2011 but still maintain a friendly coparenting relationship.

“I think it’s important to listen and to give people balance,” Pete told Us Weekly in October 2019, adding that his ex is a “great mom.”

The “Undiscovered” singer married husband Evan in 2014, and they welcomed Jagger one year later followed by Ziggy in 2020. The pair are still going strong and love living life with their blended family.

“The biggest thing in this world is in love. I’m so in love,” Evan told Entertainment Tonight after their sweet daughter was born. “I love my daughter, I love my wife. She’s given me the best gift in the world. I’m very lucky.”

Evan and Ashlee welcomed Ziggy shortly before the coronavirus pandemic led to quarantining and stay at home orders. The ATL star said they took things “[one] day at at time” and remained grateful for the quality time they spent together.

“All in all, you’ve got to remind yourself of how lucky we are in the sense that we get to have these moments,” he said on the “Every Day” podcast. “We may have not had the same way, if we [would have had] to work.”