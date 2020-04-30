And baby makes three! Singer Ashlee Simpson is one of the most dedicated celebrity moms out there. The 35-year-old announced that she and husband Evan Ross are expecting their second child together on April 30 … but in case you’re curious about her other two incredible kids, we’re here to fill you in.

The blonde beauty shares her first child, son Bronx Mowgli, with her first husband, Fall Out Boy guitarist Pete Wentz. She married the musician in May 2008, shortly after revealing their engagement publicly. Their son was born in November 2008. The former flames currently share custody of their 12-year-old, according to People.

Instagram

“I have to say, I have really good coparents to deal with. [Ashlee and Evan] are both communicative and easy-going,” the 40-year-old told the outlet in 2018. “For Bronx, it’s basically the only life he’s really known. So it’s normal to him, and he’s really good at it. Our schedules can be crazy, so we’ve been good about making sure Bronx has balance.”

Ashlee and Pete finalized their divorce in November 2011, after Jessica Simpson‘s sister cited “irreconcilable differences” as the catalyst in her decision to part ways from the rocker. “After careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to file for divorce,” the former couple’s statement read. “We remain friends and deeply committed and loving parents to our son Bronx, whose happiness and well-being remains our No. 1 priority. We ask that everyone honor our privacy as we navigate this next phase of our lives.”

In August 2014, the starlet married her now-husband, 31. The sweet pair welcomed their first child together, daughter Jagger Snow, in July 2015. “We are overjoyed about the birth of our precious baby girl,” Ashlee gushed on Instagram at the time.

The happy couple revealed they are expecting their second child together (and Ashlee’s third) on Instagram while showing off their positive pregnancy test. “We are pregnant and we are so excited to share it with everyone. Baby No. 3,” the proud mother gushed. Her hubby also shared the photo and added, “The fam is growing … Ash and I can’t wait to welcome the newest addition.”

Neither can we!