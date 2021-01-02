She’s here! Chris Pratt and wife Katherine Schwarzenegger‘s daughter, Lyla Maria, is one of the most precious celebrity babies born in 2020 — and her cutest photos totally prove it.

While Lyla’s parents have been mostly keeping her off social media, the Guardians of the Galaxy star and the author have shared a few glimpses of their first child. “Closing out 2020 with a quiet beach walk (and a first beach experience for one of us),” Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver‘s daughter captioned a set of photos of herself, her husband and their baby enjoying the beach on December 31. In one snapshot, the proud parents posed for a selfie with their little daughter in a harness. In another photo from the set, Katherine stood in front of the ocean with their daughter strapped to her chest.

The happy couple revealed their baby girl’s arrival in August 2020. “We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt. We couldn’t be happier. Both mom and baby are doing great. We are extremely blessed,” Chris shared via Instagram at the time.

Katherine feels having a baby brought her and her husband closer together. “Obviously, when you’re able to have that experience with your significant other, it’s such a beautiful experience and a beautiful journey and a great bonding experience as well,” the starlet gushed to Us Weekly in August. “I feel really blessed to be able to have that as part of this journey. To experience that day by day is really incredible.”

Chris is already father to son Jack, whom he welcomed in August 2012 with ex-wife Anna Faris. “Dating a guy with a kid can be intimidating, but Katherine has eased into this scenario no problem,” an insider previously told Life & Style. “She’s a natural with kids and it helps that she had so many younger siblings growing up. She’s very maternal and has an innate ability to understand creative little minds.”

Naturally, she’s adjusting well to life as a mom to a newborn. “I mean, I am just loving every minute of it and it’s so fun,” Katherine told the outlet. “It’s been a huge silver lining throughout this whole [coronavirus] quarantine experience in this crazy year of 2020.” The writer noted that getting one-on-one time with her hubby is “super important” — but that “being able to do things together with the baby is also really special.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see all the photos of Chris and Katherine’s daughter, Lyla Maria!