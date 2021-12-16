Congratulations! Katherine Schwarzenegger is pregnant and expecting baby No. 2 with husband Chris Pratt, Life & Style can confirm on Thursday, December 16.

The joyous news comes less than two years after the Maverick and Me author, 32, and the Guardians of the Galaxy actor, 42, welcomed baby No. 1, a daughter named Lyla Maria, in August 2020. Moreover, Chris shares son Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris.

Just before his baby girl’s first birthday, the Jurassic World star gushed over life with Lyla, 16 months, and Jack, 9, as well as hinted at the possibility of having more children.

“It’s really beautiful … I think having a second child really emphasizes what was unique about your first child because when you have one kid, you just take for granted all their growth and development. You just assume all children are that way,” Chris said during a July interview with E! News‘ Daily Pop.

“I would love to have more, as many as the man upstairs will provide,” the Virginia, Minnesota, native added. “We’ll do it. I’ll probably have to talk to Katherine about that, but my plan is, let’s go.”

As for Katherine, she quickly fell in love with motherhood after Lyla was born. “Obviously when you’re able to have that experience with your significant other, it’s such a beautiful experience and a beautiful journey and a great bonding experience as well,” Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s daughter said during a December 2020 interview with Us Weekly. “I feel really blessed to be able to have that as part of this journey. To experience that day by day is really incredible.”

Although Lyla is Katherine’s firstborn, she’s always had a close bond with Chris’ son, Jack. “Dating a guy with a kid can be intimidating, but Katherine has eased into this scenario no problem,” a source previously told Life & Style. “She’s a natural with kids and it helps that she had so many younger siblings growing up. She’s very maternal and has an innate ability to understand creative little minds.”

Chris and Katherine began dating in the summer of 2018. Come January of the following year, the pair got engaged and later married in June 2019.