Katherine Schwarzenegger Has the Cutest Baby Bump! See All the Photos of Her Growing Belly So Far

Bundle of joy on the way! Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger and her husband, Chris Pratt, are expecting baby No. 1 together — and the 30-year-old’s adorable baby bump is too precious. We rounded up all the photos of the author’s growing belly so you could see for yourself.

Life & Style confirmed the happy couple was expecting on April 25. Katherine and the Guardians of the Galaxy star, 40, tied the knot in June 2019, so the exciting news came just before their one-year wedding anniversary.

“They couldn’t be happier and you can bet this will be the first of many,” an insider gushed to Life & Style exclusively at the time, noting the pair wants “at least three” children. “Katherine has always said she wants a big family, at least four kids, and they already have Jack, who they say is super excited and will be an amazing big brother.” Chris shares his 7-year-old son with his ex-wife, Anna Faris.

“Chris and Katherine are the perfect match and starting a family was always their number one goal,” the source explained. “She’s already an amazing mom to Jack but she’s can’t wait to have a baby of her to look after. She even says she’s looking forward to diaper duty.”

The Los Angeles native is not worried about gaining “a few pounds” and isn’t “obsessively counting calories” during her pregnancy. “The way she sees it, it’s all part of the process,” a second source raved. “She’s really enjoying being pregnant!”

Her dedicated hubby has also been doting on her while she keeps her busy lifestyle. “Katherine isn’t going to give up her whole life just because she’s pregnant,” a third source said. “She’s constantly on the go, but Chris is always there making sure she doesn’t over-do it. If he thinks she’s pushing herself too hard he’ll tell her. And he’ll happily run errands, if she’s suffering from a bout of morning sickness or is feeling tired.”

Katherine and Chris started dating in June 2018, just six months after the Parks and Recreation star and his ex-wife filed for divorce. They got engaged in January 2019 and tied the knot less than six months later.

Scroll through the gallery to see all the photos of Katherine’s adorable baby bump so far!