Lookin’ good, mama! Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger showed off her growing baby bump while walking her dog in Los Angeles on May 3. The brunette beauty rocked a black tank top and leggings, along with a black baseball cap and sneakers. She also had a sweatshirt tied around her waist.

Life & Style confirmed the 30-year-old and her husband, actor Chris Pratt, were expecting their first child together on April 25 — and they “couldn’t be happier,” a source exclusively revealed at the time. “You can bet this will be the first of many,” the insider added.

The happy couple is aiming for “at least three” more children after their first. “Katherine has always said she wants a big family, at least four kids,” the source gushed about the couple’s plans. “And they already have Jack, who they say is super excited and will be an amazing big brother.” The 40-year-old actor shares his son, 7, with ex-wife Anna Faris.

“Chris and Katherine are the perfect match and starting a family was always their number one goal,” the insider added. “She’s already an amazing mom to Jack but she’s can’t wait to have a baby of her [own] to look after. She even says she’s looking forward to diaper duty.”

Naturally, Chris and Katherine’s families are overjoyed by the upcoming arrival. “All the extended family members are calling them and congratulating them on the baby news,” the insider reveals. “Maria [Schriver] and Arnold [Schwarzenegger] were waiting for this moment to come, of course they’re overjoyed about becoming grandparents.”

The dynamic duo started dating in June 2018, six months after Chris and Anna, 43, filed for divorce. They made their relationship Instagram official in December 2018 when the Guardians of the Galaxy actor wrote a sweet tribute to the author in honor of her birthday.

In January 2019, the pair was spotted moving Katherine’s belongings out of her apartment — and days later, they announced their engagement. “Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you,” Chris wrote on Instagram at the time. “Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!” The lovebirds tied the knot in Montecito, California that June.

