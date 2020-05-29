Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger Shows Off Her Baby Bump in All Black Look While Walking Her Dog

Keeping it simple! Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger was spotted flaunting her baby bump in an all-black outfit while walking her dog in Los Angeles on Thursday, May 28.

The Maverick and Me author, 30, opted for black tights, sneakers and a baggy hoodie. Of course, Katherine, who’s expecting baby No. 1 with husband Chris Pratt, was cautious and wore a black face mask amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The mom-to-be has been spotted going on several walks during her pregnancy, and it doesn’t look like she plans on stopping. She’s “constantly on the go,” a source told Life & Style, noting that her hubby, 40, “is always there making sure she doesn’t over-do it.”

“Katherine’s isn’t going to give up her whole life just because she’s pregnant,” added the insider. “If [Chris] thinks she’s pushing herself too hard, he’ll tell her. And he’ll happily run errands if she’s suffering from a bout of morning sickness or is feeling tired.”

Chris is already dad to son Jack Pratt, whom he shares with ex Anna Faris. Luckily, Katherine has an amazing relationship with the 7-year-old. “Chris is blown away at how [Katherine] can handle temper tantrums and silly fits without breaking a sweat,” a second insider revealed to Life & Style. “That’s one of the reasons why he fell in love with her. Jack adores her and Anna appreciates that Chris chose so well. They really are one big happy family.”

Chris really seems to be in awe of his wife. For her birthday in December 2019, the actor gave her the sweetest shout-out. “You’ve changed my whole world for the better. I’m so grateful to have found you,” he wrote at the time. “You’re an incredible wife and stepmom.”

Needless to say, the couple are excited to expand their brood, and it wasn’t surprising they wasted no time having kids after tying the knot in June 2019. “Family is so important to them and they talked about having children together early on in their relationship,” added the first source. “It was always part of the plan!”

