Stronger than ever! Katherine Schwarzenegger said having daughter Lyla with husband Chris Pratt has been a “bonding experience” for the couple.

“Obviously, when you’re able to have that experience with your significant other, it’s such a beautiful experience and a beautiful journey and a great bonding experience as well,” Katherine, 31, gushed to Us Weekly about giving birth to her first child in August. “I feel really blessed to be able to have that as part of this journey. To experience that day by day is really incredible.”

The Gift of Forgiveness author has taken to motherhood quickly and called it “the greatest thing ever.” Chris, 41, also shares 8-year-old son Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris.

“I mean, I am just loving every minute of it and it’s so fun,” Katherine continued about raising Lyla. “It’s been a huge silver lining throughout this whole [coronavirus] quarantine experience in this crazy year of 2020.”

While finding one-on-one time to spend with her husband is “super important,” Katherine noted, “Being able to do things together with the baby is also really special.”

The celebrity couple announced the birth of their daughter on August 10. “We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt. We couldn’t be happier. Both mom and baby are doing great. We are extremely blessed,” the new parents shared via Instagram at the time.

They have yet to publicly post a photo of their precious daughter’s face, but it’s clear the couple is in baby bliss. On December 13, the Guardians of the Galaxy actor posted a sweet tribute for his wife’s birthday.

“You have brought so much light into my life,” the actor’s post began. “I’m so glad to be home with you and Lyla. You’re a great mom, a great step-mom, a great wife, daughter, sister and friend. The world is brighter with you in it. I am one lucky man. Thank you for the love, support and partnership. I love you.”

Besides extra family time, Katherine is also looking to celebrating the holidays with their new bundle of joy. “The experience of our daughter’s first Christmas is a big silver lining of joy and light for me,” the new mom wrote on Instagram in December. “2020 has been a crazy year, it’s not what any of us expected; it’s been filled with a lot of challenging times and unpredictable twists and turns. It has also been a year of immense joy for those of us who have welcomed life into the world.”

She continued, “I couldn’t be more thrilled and grateful to have my little Lyla Maria in my life and to be able to be her mom.”

It looks like things are looking merry and bright in the Schwarzenegger-Pratt house!