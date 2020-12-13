There she is! Chris Pratt gave fans a first glimpse of his daughter, Lyla Maria, in a sweet birthday post for his wife, Katharine Schwarzenegger, on Sunday, December 13.

“Happy Birthday Sweetie! You have brought so much light into my life,” the 41-year-old wrote on Instagram. “I’m so glad to be home with you and Lyla. You’re a great mom, a great step-mom, a great wife, daughter, sister and friend. The world is brighter with you in it. I am one lucky man. Thank you for the love, support and partnership. I love you.”

A collage of six images accompanied the sweet caption, including one of Katherine, 31, holding their 4-month-old baby in her arms as she posed for the camera. The tiny tot’s face is obstructed by a Santa sticker in the post. The other pictures include the Rock What You’ve Got author holding up a baby mobile and showing off her baby bump in a blue dress.

Chris and Katherine got engaged in January 2018. The A-listers tied the knot in June 2019 during a lavish ceremony in Montecito, California. Life & Style confirmed the Guardians of the Galaxy star and the Los Angeles native were expecting their first child in April 2020.

The proud parents welcomed their bundle of joy in August. “We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt. We couldn’t be happier,” Chris wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of Lyla’s tiny hand. “Both mom and baby are doing great. We are extremely blessed.”

Chris is also father to 7-year-old son Jack, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris. The actress, 44, is “excited” for her son to have a sibling. “Anna says Katherine is a wonderful stepmom, so there’s no animosity there whatsoever,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style in August. “Anna’s just as thrilled to see Jack interact with little Lyla Maria as they are.”

It seems Katharine was born to be a mama. “Dating a guy with a kid can be intimidating, but Katherine has eased into this scenario no problem,” a second source previously told Life & Style. “She’s a natural with kids and it helps that she had so many younger siblings growing up. She’s very maternal and has an innate ability to understand creative little minds.”