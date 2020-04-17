Staying entertained! Ashley Graham took to Instagram on Thursday, April 16, to share a hilarious photo in which she and her husband, Justin Ervin, swapped faces using a pretty trippy filter.

“#Quarantined,” the 32-year-old captioned the snap. Fans couldn’t help but comment on the funny picture. “Why do you both have facial hair?” wrote one person. “OMG terrifying LOL,” replied a second follower. “I’m like, ‘Who are these people I’m following’ until I checked the username,” commented a third. Honestly, same.

Courtesy of Ashley Graham/Instagram

When Ashley and her hubby aren’t being silly on the ‘gram, they’re most likely busy with their son, Isaac Menelik Giovanni Ervin. The married couple welcomed their first child in January and have gotten pretty candid about what parenting has been like for them so far.

For starters, Ashley revealed giving natural birth at home empowered her.

“I have to say now though that I gave birth, and I did it naturally and I felt everything, I feel like there’s nothing I can’t do,” the model divulged on her “Pretty Big Deal” podcast in February. “Like there’s nothing that can come my way where I’d say, ‘That’s too hard. I can’t handle that.’ I went through laboring for six hours naturally.”

It’s safe to say the experience of being pregnant and giving birth changed Ashley forever. “Going through that experience … Going through the hardship of my body changing, having to go back to practice what I preach, and then going through the invincible laboring birth experience that I did and now to be able to stand tall and say, ‘Wow I did it,'” she said.

Naturally, Justin felt super proud of his wife. “The way you handled that and the way you did that was a testament,” he told her at the time. “It was the icing to the cake to how well you prepared in advance through working out, through eating well, through staying active, to taking the stairs, to doing yoga, to everything that you did to prepare for the biggest workout of your life.”

Obviously, they are couple and parent goals!