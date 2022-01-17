A beauty! Shanna Moakler and Oscar De La Hoya‘s daughter, Atiana De La Hoya, is following in her famous mom’s modeling footsteps. The Los Angeles native, who boasts nearly 400,000 followers on Instagram alone, is always sharing stunning bikini photos and fashion shots. In fact, in June 2021, Atiana landed the cover of Galore magazine!

While her career has always been on a steady rise, Atiana is in the limelight more than ever with stepdad Travis Barker engaged to Kourtney Kardashian. The Blink-182 drummer, who shares teenagers Landon and Alabama with Shanna, was an integral part of Atiana’s childhood before Travis and Shanna called it quits in 2004.

Even after the pair split, Travis maintained his relationship with Atiana — and her biological father is A-OK with it! “How do you feel about Travis claiming he raised your daughter?” one fan asked Oscar during an Instagram Q&A in December 2021. “I have nothing but respect for my man @travisbarker,” the retired professional boxer replied.

Speaking to Galore, Atiana made it clear she has nothing but admiration for both Travis and Oscar. “I truly think they both are the best at what they do, and aside from everything they’ve taught me about life, seeing the work they put in everyday to be where they are is the goal,” she said.

Given Atiana’s tight bond with Travis, she’s also spent a lot of time with Kourtney and the Kardashian-Jenner family. Atiana was present at their 2021 Christmas celebration, as well as several vacations throughout that year.

As for Atiana’s relationship with Shanna, it appears less strained than her siblings. Both Alabama and Landon have made public claims on social media that their mom was absent growing up and still is today.

Atiana, on the other hand, seems to be focused on the future only! “Independence makes me happy,” she told Galore. “I hope in five years I don’t have to rely on anyone but myself and can be proud of what I’ve accomplished.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Atiana De La Hoya’s best bikini moments.