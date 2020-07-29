Plastic Surgery? Watch Aubrey O’Day’s Face and Body Transform Over Time

It’s no surprise Aubrey O’Day has changed a lot over the years. She was only 21 when she first hit the scene back in 2005 as a member of Diddy‘s girl group, Danity Kane, but now she’s making headlines for her looks.

She’s denied undergoing plastic surgery in the past, but the “Strawberry Milk” singer did open up about noninvasive procedures she’s had. “I’ve had lip fillers and Botox. I put a lot of filters,” Aubrey told Us Weekly in 2019. “I know all the tricks and I use them.” Some of those “tricks” include photo editing apps, she added at the time.

Speculation and shady comments don’t bother the Ex on the Beach star “at all” these days. “When I was 17 maybe,” she explained about mean comments over her looks on social media. “I think the worst comment I ever read, and then I didn’t read anymore, was, ‘She looks like an old leather handbag that’s been put in the dryer 15 times.’ That was one of my faves.”

She doesn’t let “silly” comments get her down. “I look in the mirror. I know what I look like. I love me! I’m the happiest I’ve ever been,” she noted.

In 2011, Aubrey alluded to the idea that she hasn’t had any work done. “My makeup — how much or how little I have on — is constantly affecting the way people see me in regards to everybody thinking I’ve had plastic surgery,” she told Celebuzz at the time.

The Marriage Boot Camp star did admit to looking pretty different from how she used to, though. “Sometimes I’ll look at pictures and think that maybe I don’t look like myself there,” she continued. “My eyes [do] look different or my lips look really big … It could’ve been a lip plumper, or a bad makeup artist, too much makeup, too little makeup; whatever it may be.”

Aubrey has also talked about her struggle with body image since stepping into the public eye as a teen. “Everybody at some point and to some degree wants to be appreciated and accepted by others,” she explained. “It’s an ongoing process. I don’t think that there’s ever a quick fix to completely loving yourself in any phase.”

All in all, Aubrey seems to happy in her own skin. Check out the gallery below to see her transformation over the years.