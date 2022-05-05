What’s trending for Cinco De Mayo? Guactails!™ Avocados From Mexico and bestselling author and food and wine expert Antoni Porowski have teamed up to make your Cinco celebrations OMG-worthy!

Take your party to the next level with this show-stopping glass of goodness and make your #CincodeMayo #CincOMG!

Avocados From Mexico

Antoni’s Avocado Daiquiri (makes two) is #AlwaysGood • 6oz white rum • 6oz pineapple juice • 2T fresh lime juice • 2oz cucumber, sliced and unpeeled • 1 cup fresh or frozen mango • 6 mint leaves, plus more for garnish • 1 ripe avocado, peeled and pitted • 3oz cream of coconut • Pinch of salt • 2 cups ice

Add all ingredients to a blender and blend on high for 45 seconds until the mixture is smooth, frothy and thick. Garnish with avocado frites, jalapeno poppers, tortilla chips and deconstructed guac ingredients like pickled onion and tomatillo, lime, and mint. Bill Davila

To celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Avocados From Mexico, Antoni Porowski shows off the first ever Guactail for a #CincOMG.

Visit Avocados From Mexico for more recipes and inspiration!

Written in partnership with Avocados From Mexico.