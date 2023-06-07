Yikes! Bachelor in Paradise season 8 alumni Brandon Jones and Serene Russell’s romance didn’t last, but fans are now wondering if cheating was the reason why they eventually split. After a video surfaced online in June 2023 of Brandon with another woman, fans of the Bachelor franchise can’t help but ask — did Brandon cheat on Serene before they split?

When Did BiP’s Brandon Jones and Serene Russell Split?

After getting engaged on the beach in Mexico, the then-couple won over fans’ hearts.

“Serene Brook Russell, I love you,” Brandon said during his adorable proposal to Serene during the season 8 finale, which aired in November 2022. “I love you in every sense of the word. You are this ever-lasting spark that has hit me so hard and I have come to the beautiful realization that from the moment I saw you, my happily ever after could’ve never started until I started a life with you. I will love you until the end of the time. I will love you until my last breath. … Serene Brook Russell, will you make me the happiest man to walk this earth? Will you marry me?”

Though they enjoyed a blissful romance, their relationship didn’t survive the test of time and the pair announced their shocking split in May 2023.

Did BiP’s Brandon Jones Cheat on Serene Russell?

Less than one month after Brandon and Serene announced their breakup, the Bachelorette season 18 contestant was spotted in a Twitter video shared by Reality Steve in June 2023. In the clip, Brandon was seen looking cozy with another woman at a club called Superstition in Texas on May 5, 2023, only three days before he and Serene confirmed their split.

The blogger reported that Serene “was made aware of this video and has seen it.” However, the Bachelor season 26 alum has not publicly commented on the cheating rumors, nor has Brandon.

Why Did BiP’s Serene Russell and Brandon Jones Split?

In their joint announcement, the former couple explained that they had attempted to work on their relationship issues away from the public eye but were ultimately unsuccessful.

“After many months, today we have ultimately decided to end our engagement,” Brandon and Serene’s May 2023 statement read. “We have tried to work privately on our relationship which has been incredibly challenging in the public eye. This has been immensely hard to accept and painful, as there is a lot of love between the two of us. We are deeply hurting and can only ask that there be no hate. The best path for us at this time is to try and move forward and heal from this as individuals.”

Despite calling it quits, both Brandon and Serene still have photos and videos of each other on their respective Instagram accounts.