Moving on from Bachelor Nation! Former Bachelor star Olivia Caridi made a name for herself after starring on Ben Higgins‘ season of the ABC series, but she’s come so far since then.

Other than hosting her “Mouthing Off” podcast, which came to an end in August 2021, Olivia graduated from New York University in May 2022 with a Master of Science in Integrated Marketing. “What an amazing two years it’s been with the greatest friends,” she shared via Instagram when celebrating her graduation.

It’s safe to say she’s come such a long way from her reality TV days. Following her time on The Bachelor, Olivia was vocal about her experience on the show.

“I wouldn’t do the show again,” Olivia said while chatting with fellow Bachelor alum Courtney Robertson in 2016. “I am confident in saying I would never involve myself in reality television again. The hardest part was just dealing with depression in general. During and after the show, I felt like I was being wrongly judged by just about everyone, and that put me in a really dark place.”

Before the show, Olivia had a career as broadcast journalist and gave it up before appearing on the show. However, she never returned to that job.

“I left my broadcasting career to do the show, so yeah, I stepped away from my former job to be on The Bachelor. But I don’t regret that, and it’s possible that there was a reason I stepped away,” she shared in 2016. “Right now I’m exploring writing and modeling and I’m really enjoying it. I believe that everything happens for a reason, so maybe I was meant to be pulled away from broadcast television to find my true passion.”

With a master’s degree under her belt and thousands of Instagram followers, Olivia is definitely killing it. Other than keeping fans up to date with her life, she showcases some pretty epic photos from her trips around the globe to Canada, Greece, Italy and more stunning locations!

“I have a feeling this is going to be the best year yet,” Olivia shared via Instagram when she turned 30 in April 2022. “So grateful for my friends who showed up to celebrate this weekend & for all the people that send me sweet birthday messages. My heart is full, I love you all!”

