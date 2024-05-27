Bachelor Nation’s Trista Sutter and husband Ryan Sutter were the first couple to get married after getting engaged on season 1 of The Bachelorette in 2003. It’s been more than two decades since the origin of their love story unfolded on national television and they have since welcomed son Maxwell and daughter Blakesley.

Trista and Ryan Sutter’s Son Maxwell

The reality stars welcomed their eldest child on July 26, 2007, after struggling with fertility.

“When you get married you believe, ‘OK the next natural thing is to have babies.’ When that doesn’t happen you start to question your relationship, you start to question yourself, even God,” Trista told Fox411 in 2015. “It’s a very difficult thing to not be able to do anything about making a dream of yours come true and questioning whether something is wrong with you. So that was definitely a dark time in my life.”

Maxwell is now a teenager and, according to his Instagram bio, he is an ice hockey player for his high school team.

Trista and Ryan Sutter’s Daughter Blakesley

Blakesley joined the family in 2009 and has taken after her momma!

Trista Sutter/ Instagram

Trista previously shared that her daughter is a dancer and holds a special bond with former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe, who is also a dancing queen.

In 2022, Trista revealed that Blakesley loves to watch her ​parents’ season of The Bachelorette “because she came from it!”

“She has a pride that’s like, ‘This is where my parents met and it’s a happy story,’” the first-ever Bachelorette told Vulture at the time. “Had we not been successful and gotten divorced, maybe it wouldn’t be a show she would like to watch.”

Inside Trista and Ryan Sutter’s Family Life With Kids

Fans were concerned about the family’s dynamic in May 2024 after the family patriarch shared cryptic posts that revealed Trista went MIA while in search of a healing journey.

“They say that absence makes the heart grow fonder. I can think of only a handful of days I have not, at minimum, spoken to this incredible woman,” Ryan wrote via Instagram on May 11. “She is the love of my life and my best friend. I cannot imagine loving her any more or any more fondly. But I guess we’re gonna find out …. I miss her already.”

Trista Sutter/ Instagram

After the firefighter posted follow-up cryptic posts, Trista hopped on social media to let fans know that everybody was OK.

“Geez people. Can’t a girl have a nervous breakdown/trial separation/midlife crisis/death/divorce in peace around here?!” Trista wrote via Instagram on May 25, 2024, alongside beachside photos with Ryan and the kids, “I’m safe and sound, happy and healthy, in love and grateful.”

Although she didn’t fully share where she was during her break from her family, Trista promised that she would explain “the rest of the story” in “due time.”