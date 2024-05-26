Trista Sutter and Ryan Sutter are The Bachelorette’s first success story, but fans became concerned about the state of their marriage after his cryptic social media posts in May 2024. Where do they stand today?

Are Trista Sutter and Ryan Sutter Still Together?

On May 25, 2024, Trista confirmed that she and Ryan were still happily together. She posted photos from a family vacation to Mexico, which featured the couple and their two children. However, in the post’s caption, she also explained that they had been spending some time apart before reuniting on the trip.

“Geez people. Can’t a girl have a nervous breakdown/trial separation/midlife crisis/death/divorce in peace around here?!” Trista wrote. She also assured concerned fans, “I’m safe and sound, happy and healthy, in love and grateful.”

tristasutter/Instagram

While Trista did not specify why she had been MIA from social media for several weeks, she explained that “an opportunity for perspective and personal growth presented itself.” The Bachelorette alum continued, “With the unconditional support of my family and friends, I chose myself and betterment, knowing that my stay-at-home mom job and my kids end-of-the-school-year needs were in the best, most capable hands.”

Ryan gushed over his wife in a post on his own Instagram page on May 26, 2024, writing, “They say absence makes the heart grow fonder…. We found out it’s true. It also makes the heart more grateful, more sympathetic, more appreciative for what someone does for you, with you, alongside of you. It brings questions and wonder and worry and then answers and peace and celebration. It brought time for reflection, for projects, prayer and independence but mostly it brought joy at its conclusion. Real joy. And that’s really what it’s all about…”

Was The Bachelorette’s Trista Sutter Missing?

Before Trista opened up about her healing journey, fans were worried about her because of cryptic posts that Ryan shared on his Instagram account. In the posts, he hinted that they were not speaking to one another amid an apparent separation.

On May 11, 2024, he shared a photo of Trista and wrote, “They say that absence makes the heart grow fonder. I can think of only a handful of days I have not, at minimum, spoken to this incredible woman. She is the love of my life and my best friend. I cannot imagine loving her any more or any more fondly. But I guess we’re gonna find out…. I miss her already.”

The following day, he posted a Mother’s Day tribute to his wife and revealed that she was not spending the holiday with him and their children. “I know you wish you were here for Mother’s Day. We wish you were too,” the firefighter wrote. “But sometimes being a mom means letting go of their hands, granting independence and stimulating their courageous spirit. Sometimes it’s necessary to exemplify the characteristics you preach – to do rather than say. Sometimes it takes being uncomfortable and scared to show them that it’s ok to be uncomfortable and scared. Sometimes you have to go away so they know you’ll come back, that your love is not limited by distance or difficulty or time. Sometimes you have to do what you sometimes have to do. We’re proud of you mama pajama for everything you do for us, near or far, Happy Mother’s Day!!!”

Who Do You Want to See as the Next Golden Bachelor?

A few days later, on May 17, 2024, Ryan continued to spill his heart out on social media. “I really wish I could talk to you,” he captioned a photo with his wife. “Ask you how you’re doing? How was your day. I’d really like to hear your voice – just for a minute. So many times I’ve called without much to say, not realizing how lucky I was or how much I’d miss the opportunity if it were gone.”

He also assured Trista that it was OK for her to take this time away and “discover [herself] again,” and concluded, “I’ll be here for you instead. I’ll be here when you get back. I’ll be here to listen to you, to smile with you, maybe cry with you – I’ll be here to love you.”

Amid fan concern, he shared an update on May 18, 2024, adding, “Trista is fine. We are fine. We’re great. Trista is at a place in life where she is searching a bit. An opportunity presented itself that may help her on that quest. With her family’s support, she has taken it. Part of that process means that she is temporarily inaccessible to us.”

Trista addressed her “stoic husband’s” messages in her own Instagram post. “He couldn’t say anything right and just about every news outlet picked up his “cryptic/confusing/attention-seeking/dramatic”pictures and captions,” she shared. “To me, they gave me exactly what my Words of Affirmation love language needed to get me through some serious self doubt and fear…and that’s all that matters.”

She also promised fans that she would tell “the rest of the story” in “due time.”

Trista and Ryan Sutter’s Relationship Timeline

Trista and Ryan met on season 1 of The Bachelorette, which aired at the beginning of 2003. She was previously the runner-up on season 1 of The Bachelor one year earlier.

During The Bachelorette finale, Trista accepted Ryan’s proposal. They tied the knot on December 6, 2003, and their nuptials were featured in a televised wedding special.

Trista and Ryan have two children. Their son Maxwell was born in July 2007, followed by a daughter, Blakesley, in April 2009. The family resides in Colorado.