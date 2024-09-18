It’s been three years since Matt James has appeared on a reality television show, but he’s not ruling out a return in the future. In an exclusive interview with Life & Style, the former Bachelor lead and Dancing With the Stars contestant reveals what it would take for him to star on a reality show again.

“I’m always open to a good opportunity if it’s the right opportunity,” Matt, 32, says, while promoting his partnership with RXBAR, adding that he’d love a “redemption run” on Dancing With the Stars if he had the chance.

“That show was so much fun,” Matt admits. “I had a blast. My only stipulation would [be] they’d have to bring Lindsay [Arnold] back. I know that she’s, you know, a full-time mom now, along with other things she’s doing, but she was just the best partner and made it so much fun. I’m super stoked for anyone who’s getting to do that now.”

Matt was partnered with Lindsay, 30 on season 30 of Dancing With the Stars in 2021, just months after his season of The Bachelor concluded in March of that year. They finished in 12th place.

DWTS isn’t the only show Matt would consider, though. “There’s so many fun shows and opportunities nowadays,” he says. “A lot of my friends have done Special Forces and that seems like a lot of fun. I’m a competitor, so something with, you know, some physical activity and a way to compete would be ideal.”

Bachelor Nation’s Tyler Cameron and Hannah Brown both previously competed on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, a show where contestants have to survive elements of the actual United States Special Forces selection course. They were both successful in completing the notoriously difficult mission.

Matt is currently training for the New York City marathon with the support of his girlfriend, Rachael Kirkconnell, who was his final pick on The Bachelor. The two did not get engaged on the show, and even briefly broke up before the season finale aired. However, they quickly reconciled and have been going strong for more than three years.

“We just kind of go by the beat of our own drum,” Matt admits. “I think that’s why it works for us. We just try to make each other happy and no one else. We just kind of live in our own bubble and do the things that make us happy and that seems to be working for us.”

Since Matt didn’t propose to Rachael, 27, on The Bachelor, fans have anxiously been waiting for him to get down on one knee ever since. However, he doesn’t let the public pressure get to him. “Anything will affect you as much as you let it affect you,” the former college athlete explains. “You just have to have thick skin. Being in New York helps a lot. Being a former athlete helps. You just grow accustomed to it. It just goes back to doing what makes you happy and doing what you feel is right. That’s why I think we’re in such a good place.”