Panoramic ocean views, a pool, ultra-glam decor and … a pink slide? Yes, you can finally live like Barbie in her Malibu DreamHouse, which is available to rent amid the highly anticipated premiere of the Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

The housing rental business announced they revamped and ​relisted the California home on June 26, 2023 and debuted the new vibrant look that features amenities that only Ken would use.

Two pairs of fans will be able to “live in technicolor” like the hunky Barbie doll for one night on July 21 and July 22, 2023, during the opening weekend of the star-studded film.

The winners will feel like they’re actually in the movie as they will lay their heads in the Kendom Salon, a room filled with pink walls and all things cowboy. Not to mention, they can get a sun-kissed tan in the DreamHouse infinity pool with roller skates and bust a move on the disco dance floor that overlooks the Golden Coast. In case people want to have a “beach off,” patrons will be dressed cool like Ken with supplied clothing in the trendy closet.

When the guests leave the life-sized dollhouse after their ~fantastic~ stay, they will be gifted “their very own set of yellow-and-pink Impala skates and surfboards,” per the Airbnb listing.

The multicolored adobe gives off its best “Kenergy” with the doll character’s favorite things around the house, like his motorcycle, horse and vinyl records.

Fans gushed over the exciting opportunity via Twitter after Airbnb unveiled Barbie’s Ken-inspired home.

“Barbies’ marketing team has knocked it out of the park. They convinced me to watch the movie, I want to see if the movie can convince me to buy a doll,” one person tweeted at the time.

That being said, others were disappointed to learn that only two guests can enjoy the full Barbie experience in the massive oceanside home.

“Why can only two people stay at a time? It’s a whole mansion. I wanna go w my girls [sic],” a second online user replied.

This isn’t the first time the Malibu Barbie DreamHouse was renovated and available for the public experience. In honor of the iconic doll turning 60 in 2019, one lucky Barbie fan had the opportunity to stay in the home for $60 a night.

The winner got pampered and glammed like Barbie as the stay included include visits from celebrity stylist Jen Atkin, who has worked with Hailey Bieber, Chrissy Teigen and the Kardashian-Jenner family, Malibu Seaside Chef founder, Gina Clarke-Helm, and Fencing champion Ibtihaj Muhammad.

Enough with the history lesson. Show us the prize because the DreamHouse is seriously straight out of a fantasy. Keep scrolling to see photos of the Malibu Barbie home transformed into a Ken-themed paradise!